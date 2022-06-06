MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 6

There are only six Major League Baseball games on the sixth day of the sixth month of 2022. Let’s take a look at the 12 starting pitchers. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Arizona Diamondbacks (+101) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-111) Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA)
- Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA)
Texas Rangers (+101) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-111) Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Jonathan Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA)
- Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (+157) vs. Houston Astros (-171) Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA)
- Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (-171) vs. Kansas City Royals (+157) Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Russ Stripling (1-1, 4.22 ERA)
- Royals: Jordan Lynch (2-4, 4.81 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (+103) vs. Los Angeles Angels (-113) Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA)
- Angels: Noah Snydergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA)
New York Mets (+100) vs. San Diego Padres (-110) Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA)
- Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA)