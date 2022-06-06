MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 6

Jeremy Freeborn
There are only six Major League Baseball games on the sixth day of the sixth month of 2022. Let’s take a look at the 12 starting pitchers. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Arizona Diamondbacks (+101) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-111) Probable Pitchers

  • Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner  (2-4, 3.31 ERA)
  • Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA)

Texas Rangers (+101) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-111) Probable Pitchers

  • Rangers: Jonathan Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA)
  • Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (+157) vs. Houston Astros (-171) Probable Pitchers

  • Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA)
  • Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (-171) vs. Kansas City Royals (+157) Probable Pitchers

  • Blue Jays: Russ Stripling (1-1, 4.22 ERA)
  • Royals: Jordan Lynch (2-4, 4.81 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (+103) vs. Los Angeles Angels (-113) Probable Pitchers

  • Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA)
  • Angels: Noah Snydergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

New York Mets (+100) vs. San Diego Padres (-110) Probable Pitchers

  • Mets: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA)
  • Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA)
