MLB suspends Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez

Jeremy Freeborn
Tim Anderson

Major League Baseball has suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama six games and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez of Bani, Dominican Republic three games for an altercation they had on Saturday in a 7-4 White Sox win at Progressive Field in Chicago, Illinois.

What happened?

The incident occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning when Ramirez had a hard slide into second base on a double which scored Andres Gimenez. A fight between Ramirez and Anderson pursued, and the umpires stepped back as both players landed punches. Anderson punched Ramirez twice, before Ramirez delivered knockout punch.

Who else was suspended?

Four more people were suspended one game for a bench clearing brawl that pursued from the incident. They were Guardians manager Terry Francona of Abedeen, South Dakota, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol of Miami, Florida, Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase of Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic, and Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Francona and Clase served their suspension on Monday, in the Guardians’ 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland. Sarbaugh will serve his suspension on Tuesday when Cleveland once again hosts Toronto.

Ramirez is reportedly appealing the suspension. On Monday, he had one hit in four at bats.

Ramirez in 2023

During 109 games, 426 at bats and 483 plate appearances, Ramirez is batting .289 with 18 home runs and 65 runs batted in. He has scored 67 runs and had 123 hits, 27 doubles, four triples, 16 stolen bases, 50 walks, 212 total bases, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .360, and a slugging percentage of .498.

Anderson in 2023

During 88 games, 355 at bats and 379 plate appearances, Anderson is batting .242 with one home run and 19 at bats. He has scored  38 runs and had 86 hits, 12 doubles, 11 stolen bases, 103 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .285, and a slugging percentage of .290. Anderson’s home run came in a 7-2 White Sox win over the Guardians on July 29.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
