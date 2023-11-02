The Texas Rangers, who had been held championship-less since relocating to Arlington, Texas, in 1972, completed one of the most improbable World Series runs Wednesday night at Chase Field.

Of course, the clinching victory came away from Globe Life Field. The Rangers went 11-0 on the road during the playoffs.

After an end-of-season collapse that cost them a NL West Division pennant, the Rangers flexed their offensive playoff muscles and swept the Tampa Bay Rays (99 wins) and Baltimore Orioles (101), who compiled the AL’s top two regular-season win totals, in the opening two playoff rounds.

In the ALCS, the Rangers brushed aside the reigning champion Houston Astros.

In the World Series and despite injuries to two of their top players, Twitter users responded to the Rangers powering their way past the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games, clinching their first Fall Classic title when reliever Josh Sborz struck out Ketel Marte with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

This was absolutely magical. Your World Series Champion Texas Rangers!!!!! So happy for this city and fan base and congrats to @Rangers #2023worldserieschampions pic.twitter.com/Hmv4ZAC5LE — Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) November 2, 2023

For the first time in the franchise’s 63-year history, the Washington Senators/Rangers awoke as one of the game’s most surprising MLB champions. The previous two seasons, the Rangers lost a combined 196 games. That’s all but forgotten now …

Good morning from the 2023 World Series Champs! pic.twitter.com/YxEQEOjZOd — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 2, 2023

News of the Rangers’ victory in Game 5 Wednesday spread fast …

After claiming the 2020 Series MVP with the Dodgers, Seager became the second MLB player to earn the Fall Classic’s top individual honor for two teams, joining Reggie Jackson (Athletics and Yankees), and first to win one in both leagues …

WELL DESERVED WORLD SERIES MVP, COREY SEAGER pic.twitter.com/8yDTEKgzZc — Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) November 2, 2023

The modern “Mr. October,” Seager continues climbing the all-time postseason home run list …

Nathaniel Lowe remembered his ailing mom and asked her to get well soon on his special day …

Nathaniel Lowe delivers a heartfelt message to his mother, who couldn’t make it to the World Series because she’s undergoing chemotherapy pic.twitter.com/LRNLHz3xdh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 2, 2023

Such a time-honored sports tradition. Win a championship. Go wild and get crazy in the locker room …

From El Bombi… to El Blondie… Travis Jankowski is a World Series champion.

“I’ll be El Blondie for the rest of my life!” @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/ztxsEc5OHZ — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) November 2, 2023

Part of the Rangers’ future arrived. Rookie Evan Carter, who started the season at the AA level, collected nine doubles, establishing an MLB single-postseason record. In his first playoff experience, “Full Count Carter” reached base in all 17 games in which he appeared …

Evan Carter, 21-year old World Series champion… “How spoiled am I to experience this so quick??!” @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/3AcRvwlyOo — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) November 2, 2023

The Rangers’ championship path was paved on the road …

With the Rangers disposing of the Diamondbacks in Game 5 Wednesday, it showed just how hard it is for MLB teams to rally from a 3-1 Series deficit …

Down but not out. The @Dbacks are looking to become the 7th team in history to overcome a 3-1 #WorldSeries deficit. Will we see the Answerbacks again tonight? 📺: 8 pm ET, @MLBonFOX pic.twitter.com/O9r9e93Nkp — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement to lead the Rangers this season, became the sixth manager in MLB history to capture four Series titles …

What a moment for Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers 🫶 pic.twitter.com/3aXP6IJrXM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

At 68 years old, Bochy, with 1,052 career wins, was already destined to enter the Hall of Fame. As the fifth skipper to lead two clubs to Series titles, does he deserve a wing now? …

Bochy is 17-5 in career playoff clinching matchups and his teams have captured 15 of their past 16 series …

Hell of a journey for Bruce Bochy this season. Came in this year with his resume and proved to be everything this club was missing from a managerial perspective. Living legend. Props to Chris Young for knowing exactly what this organization needed.pic.twitter.com/3g7UakOgTc — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) November 2, 2023

For future visitors to Cooperstown, N.Y., they can plan see several Rangers’ artifacts …

These artifacts from the @Rangers’ first #WorldSeries win are coming to the Hall! Bruce Bochy’s cap

Corey Seager’s helmet

Adolis García’s G1 bat

Josh Sborz’s glove

Evan Carter’s batting gloves

Marcus Semien’s G5 jersey

Nathan Eovaldi’s G5 cap and spikes

Will Smith’s luggage tag pic.twitter.com/sHsYjKXKOH — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 2, 2023

The Fall Classic was picture-perfect for the Rangers …

Of course, the World Series celebration came with a cost. Free agency fueled the Rangers’ rapid rebuild. Can the front office afford to sustain this level of success? …

Texas Rangers Record/Payroll— • 2023: 90-72, $251.3 million (4th)

• 2022: 68-94, $150.0 million (15th)

• 2021: 60-102, $95.8 million (20th) After spending more than $800 million in free agency over the last two years, they're World Series Champions for the first time pic.twitter.com/TQjco6BWLx — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) November 2, 2023