MLB World Series: MVP Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Celebrate Franchise’s 1st Fall Classic Championship

Jeff Hawkins
The Texas Rangers, who had been held championship-less since relocating to Arlington, Texas, in 1972, completed one of the most improbable World Series runs Wednesday night at Chase Field.

Of course, the clinching victory came away from Globe Life Field. The Rangers went 11-0 on the road during the playoffs.

After an end-of-season collapse that cost them a NL West Division pennant, the Rangers flexed their offensive playoff muscles and swept the Tampa Bay Rays (99 wins) and Baltimore Orioles (101), who compiled the AL’s top two regular-season win totals, in the opening two playoff rounds.

In the ALCS, the Rangers brushed aside the reigning champion Houston Astros.

In the World Series and despite injuries to two of their top players, Twitter users responded to the Rangers powering their way past the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games, clinching their first Fall Classic title when reliever Josh Sborz struck out Ketel Marte with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The final out of the 119th World Series …

Time for some MLB fans to party …

For the first time in the franchise’s 63-year history, the Washington Senators/Rangers awoke as one of the game’s most surprising MLB champions. The previous two seasons, the Rangers lost a combined 196 games. That’s all but forgotten now …

News of the Rangers’ victory in Game 5 Wednesday spread fast …

After claiming the 2020 Series MVP with the Dodgers, Seager became the second MLB player to earn the Fall Classic’s top individual honor for two teams, joining Reggie Jackson (Athletics and Yankees), and first to win one in both leagues …

The modern “Mr. October,” Seager continues climbing the all-time postseason home run list …

Nathaniel Lowe remembered his ailing mom and asked her to get well soon on his special day …

Such a time-honored sports tradition. Win a championship. Go wild and get crazy in the locker room …

Part of the Rangers’ future arrived. Rookie Evan Carter, who started the season at the AA level, collected nine doubles, establishing an MLB single-postseason record. In his first playoff experience, “Full Count Carter” reached base in all 17 games in which he appeared …

The Rangers’ championship path was paved on the road …

With the Rangers disposing of the Diamondbacks in Game 5 Wednesday, it showed just how hard it is for MLB teams to rally from a 3-1 Series deficit …

Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement to lead the Rangers this season, became the sixth manager in MLB history to capture four Series titles …

At 68 years old, Bochy, with 1,052 career wins, was already destined to enter the Hall of Fame. As the fifth skipper to lead two clubs to Series titles, does he deserve a wing now? …

Bochy is 17-5 in career playoff clinching matchups and his teams have captured 15 of their past 16 series …

For future visitors to Cooperstown, N.Y., they can plan see several Rangers’ artifacts …

The Fall Classic was picture-perfect for the Rangers …

Of course, the World Series celebration came with a cost. Free agency fueled the Rangers’ rapid rebuild. Can the front office afford to sustain this level of success? …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
