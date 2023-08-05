Washington, DC hardcourt tennis is at its best in the latter stages of the 2023 Mubadala Citi Open.

There are semifinal matches in both men’s and women’s singles that will all be must-see television; however, the marquee matchup of the day is the first women’s semifinal scheduled at 2:00 PM EDT on Saturday.

It is American Jessica Pegula versus Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari.

Maria Sakkari leads the H2H 4-3 against Jessica Pegula with a spot in the #MubadalaCitiOpen final on the line 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2jf69baRGa — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 4, 2023

One of the reasons this match is so interesting is that the two players have a lot in common.

Both are about the same age; Pegula is 29 and Sakkari is 28.

Despite both being perennial names on the WTA tour for years, they collectively have 3 WTA titles; 2 for Pegula and 1 for Sakkari.

In head-to-head action they have met 7 times, Sakkari has the edge with 4 wins against Pegula’s 3.

6 of the 7 meetings were on hard courts; the first was on grass in 2019, and Sakkari was the winner.

They have traded wins in the past couple of years.

Jessica Pegula will take on Maria Sakkari in the Semifinals of Washington They’ve split their last 4 meetings. pic.twitter.com/5n7zt4nt8H — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) August 4, 2023

Most recently, they met in Doha at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in February 2023.

Pegula won the match in three sets.

Their matches are always competitive and close evidenced by the WTA Finals meeting in Fort Worth last October where Sakkari won 7-6, 7-6.

Pegula will have the American fans on her side.

WTA semifinals now set for Saturday @mubadalacitidc 🇺🇸Jessica Pegula

🇬🇷Maria Sakkari 🏳️Liudmila Samsonova

🇺🇸Coco Gauff pic.twitter.com/gBvBZTJv4x — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) August 5, 2023



The second semifinal features Pegula’s doubles partner Coco Gauff taking on Liudmila Samsonova.

An All-American final would be great in women’s singles.

Taylor Fritz is the last American man standing and is playing his semifinal match today, and Ben Shelton and Mackie McDonald are the US team slated to play in the men’s doubles finals on Sunday.

Watch all of these great matches on Tennis Channel.

