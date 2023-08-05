Tennis News and Rumors

Mubadala Citi Open Match of The Day: Jessica Pegula Versus Maria Sakkari

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jessica Pegula Maria Sakkari

Washington, DC hardcourt tennis is at its best in the latter stages of the 2023 Mubadala Citi Open.

There are semifinal matches in both men’s and women’s singles that will all be must-see television; however, the marquee matchup of the day is the first women’s semifinal scheduled at 2:00 PM EDT on Saturday.

It is American Jessica Pegula versus Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari.

One of the reasons this match is so interesting is that the two players have a lot in common.

Both are about the same age; Pegula is 29 and Sakkari is 28.

Despite both being perennial names on the WTA tour for years, they collectively have 3 WTA titles; 2 for Pegula and 1 for Sakkari.

In head-to-head action they have met 7 times, Sakkari has the edge with 4 wins against Pegula’s 3.

6 of the 7 meetings were on hard courts; the first was on grass in 2019, and Sakkari was the winner.

They have traded wins in the past couple of years.

 

Most recently, they met in Doha at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in February 2023.

Pegula won the match in three sets.

Their matches are always competitive and close evidenced by the WTA Finals meeting in Fort Worth last October where Sakkari won 7-6, 7-6.

Pegula will have the American fans on her side.


The second semifinal features Pegula’s doubles partner Coco Gauff taking on Liudmila Samsonova.

An All-American final would be great in women’s singles.

Taylor Fritz is the last American man standing and is playing his semifinal match today, and Ben Shelton and Mackie McDonald are the US team slated to play in the men’s doubles finals on Sunday.

Watch all of these great matches on Tennis Channel.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula Win Matches On Busy Friday At Mubadala Citi Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
Tennis News and Rumors
Citi Open
Thursday Night Rain Wreaks Havoc At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
ben shelton
Ben Shelton And Mackie McDonald Win Thriller, Advance To Men’s Doubles Semifinals At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Defeats Peyton Stearns To Reach Mubadala Citi Open Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2
Madison Keys Defeats Jennifer Brady In Second All-American Wednesday Night Match At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
All-American Matchup: Coco Gauff Defeats Hailey Baptiste At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina And Husband Gael Monfils Win In Back-To-Back Night Matches At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top