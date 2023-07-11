Cordae, the boyfriend of Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka and father of her first child, reportedly announced the birth of their baby.

The rapper was performing at a show in Calgary on July 9 when he said that his daughter was born two days earlier.

Naomi Osaka had her baby girl two days ago. Her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced it at his show. Congrats to both of them. Naomi has given so much to the tennis world. I hope she’s enjoying this beautiful moment in her life. Blessings. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b5mClbKK00 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 11, 2023



No further details have been shared including the baby’s name.

Sources close to Grammy nominated rapper Cordae have confirmed Naomi Osaka has given birth to a baby girl two days ago 🌸👶🏽🍼 Congratulations to Naomi and Cordae pic.twitter.com/HPWi35QplV — . (@yampapii) July 9, 2023

Osaka shared the news of her pregnancy shortly before the 2023 Australian Open and vowed to be back on the WTA tour in 2024.

Her most recent social media post was an Instagram story in support of her friend and American singles tennis player Christopher Eubanks who is having the Wimbledon of his life reaching the quarterfinals in his first appearance in the main draw.

Osaka has to be encouraged by Elina Svitolina’s return from maternity leave into professional tennis.

Svitolina defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semifinals earlier today.

Osaka is one of several Grand Slam Champions who plan to return to the tour after starting a family.

In addition to Montreal and the US Open, the comebacking Caroline Wozniacki also has a wild card into Cincinnati. Quick reminder: she’s playing the Wimbledon ladies’ legends this week. 😂 — Stephanie Myles (@OpenCourt) July 6, 2023

Caroline Wozniacki just announced her return to the game later this summer after having two children.

Angie Kerber will make her comeback in Australia 2024: “I will return when the new season starts with the goal of playing Australian Open 2024. This includes the preparatory events in January, maybe United Cup for Germany. Returning to the Slam in Melbourne would be a dream” pic.twitter.com/3Tdlg8Zi55 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 26, 2023

Angelique Kerber also gave birth earlier this year and is planning her return in 2024.