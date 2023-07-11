Tennis News and Rumors

Naomi Osaka’s Boyfriend Cordae Announces Birth Of Their First Child

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennis: US OPEN

Cordae, the boyfriend of Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka and father of her first child, reportedly announced the birth of their baby.

The rapper was performing at a show in Calgary on July 9 when he said that his daughter was born two days earlier.


No further details have been shared including the baby’s name.

Osaka shared the news of her pregnancy shortly before the 2023 Australian Open and vowed to be back on the WTA tour in 2024.

Her most recent social media post was an Instagram story in support of her friend and American singles tennis player Christopher Eubanks who is having the Wimbledon of his life reaching the quarterfinals in his first appearance in the main draw.

Osaka has to be encouraged by Elina Svitolina’s return from maternity leave into professional tennis.

Svitolina defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semifinals earlier today.

Osaka is one of several Grand Slam Champions who plan to return to the tour after starting a family.

Caroline Wozniacki just announced her return to the game later this summer after having two children.

Angelique Kerber also gave birth earlier this year and is planning her return in 2024.

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
More News
