Joey Logano, the 2022 Cup points champion, ran into trouble early Sunday. He was the first driver to depart Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Calling it “my fault,” Logano was involved in a few incidents. He was forced to exit on Lap 96 with suspension problems.

Logano, who dominated the Truck Series’ Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, could get drive around the “garbage.”

“We had a good Mustang, but you get caught up in the garbage,” he told Fox Sports. “It seemed like every wreck in front of me, we got in the middle of it. My fault we were back there in the first place.

“It was an eventful race for the short amount of laps we had to run.”

Michael McDowell: THE SPIN DOCTOR pic.twitter.com/Q9JGFsfLbt — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 10, 2023

Michael McDowell Executes Two 360-Degree Spins

During an eight-lap stretch during Stage 2, Michael McDowell went through the spin cycle – twice. The 2021 Daytona 500 champion executed 360-degree spins, but regained control both times and remained in the race.

On his first go-around on Lap 88, McDowell spun around before gaining control and resuming. Rookie Ty Gibbs drove directly behind McDowell but alertly avoided the spinning No. 34 Ford.

On Lap 96, McDowell was clipped by Aric Almirola’s machine along Turn 2, but he straightened out his machine and remained in the race.

With 75 laps remaining, McDowell rallied from the two spins and ran ninth during the 11th caution period. He finished 11th.

Matt Crafton is sitting in Cody Ware’s seat — so he has some padding to compensate for the size difference (Ware is much taller) — as he replaces Ware (personal matter) this weekend at Bristol. pic.twitter.com/tn9hpbhztJ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 9, 2023

Cody Ware Misses Bristol Dirt Race

Rick Ware Racing was forced into a late driver change when Cody Ware on Saturday announced he would be available Sunday so he could “focus on a personal matter,” according to a press release.

Taking Ware’s place in the No. 51 Ford was Matt Crafton, who captured back-to-back Truck Series championships in 2013 and ’14.

Ware, 27, led one lap during the opening seven Cup events this season.

Crafton placed 34th.