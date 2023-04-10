NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Joey Logano Fails To Avoid ‘Garbage’ on Bristol Dirt; Michael McDowell Executes Spin Cycle

Jeff Hawkins
Joey Logano, the 2022 Cup points champion, ran into trouble early Sunday. He was the first driver to depart Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. 

Calling it “my fault,” Logano was involved in a few incidents. He was forced to exit on Lap 96 with suspension problems. 

Logano, who dominated the Truck Series’ Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, could get drive around the “garbage.” 

“We had a good Mustang, but you get caught up in the garbage,” he told Fox Sports. “It seemed like every wreck in front of me, we got in the middle of it. My fault we were back there in the first place.  

“It was an eventful race for the short amount of laps we had to run.” 

Michael McDowell Executes Two 360-Degree Spins 

During an eight-lap stretch during Stage 2, Michael McDowell went through the spin cycle – twice. The 2021 Daytona 500 champion executed 360-degree spins, but regained control both times and remained in the race.  

On his first go-around on Lap 88, McDowell spun around before gaining control and resuming. Rookie Ty Gibbs drove directly behind McDowell but alertly avoided the spinning No. 34 Ford. 

On Lap 96, McDowell was clipped by Aric Almirola’s machine along Turn 2, but he straightened out his machine and remained in the race. 

With 75 laps remaining, McDowell rallied from the two spins and ran ninth during the 11th caution period. He finished 11th. 

Cody Ware Misses Bristol Dirt Race 

Rick Ware Racing was forced into a late driver change when Cody Ware on Saturday announced he would be available Sunday so he could “focus on a personal matter,” according to a press release. 

Taking Ware’s place in the No. 51 Ford was Matt Crafton, who captured back-to-back Truck Series championships in 2013 and ’14. 

Ware, 27, led one lap during the opening seven Cup events this season. 

Crafton placed 34th.  

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
