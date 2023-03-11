NASCAR

NASCAR ARCA Series: Tyler Reif, 15, Claims Caution-Filled General Tire 150 At Phoenix Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100

Acting like a mentor, Noah Gragson took teenager Tyler Reif aside for a little talk about life.  

The 15-year-old proved Friday at Phoenix Raceway that the NASCAR ARCA Series driver learned his lessons well from Gragson, a Cup pilot and fellow Nevadan.  

Reif overcame early trouble and completed a dramatic final-lap pass to capture the General Tire 150 in his first national series start. 

Tyler Reif Earns Checkered Flag In First ARCA Platform Event

Competing in his third race on the ARCA platform, Reif entered the annual event that features pilots from the national series and the ARCA West circuit.  

Reif proved he belonged with the more mature drivers, besting runner-up Landen Lewis by 2.88 seconds. 

Rallying from a Lap 11 incident, Reif worked his way back to the front of the pack, setting up the dramatic overtime run. 

“No big deal,” Reif told Fox Sports during a live, post-race interview. “Kept our heads straight and fought back to the lead.  

“There are just no words to describe this.” 

There are many words to illuminate Reif’s finish. 

On the final OT restart, Landen Lewis, running on the outside of the front row, launched his machine as soon as it hit the speed line, pushing Reif from first to third. 

Reif first maneuvered past second-place Bradley Erickson with an inside move and again went down low to pass Lewis along Turns 3 and 4, clinching the checkered flag. 

This team is so good to get this car hooked up,” he said. “I’m happy.” 

Tyler Reif: ‘There Are Just No Words To Describe This’

Like a proud parent, Gragson certainly was, too.

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins
