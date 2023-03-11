Acting like a mentor, Noah Gragson took teenager Tyler Reif aside for a little talk about life.

The 15-year-old proved Friday at Phoenix Raceway that the NASCAR ARCA Series driver learned his lessons well from Gragson, a Cup pilot and fellow Nevadan.

Reif overcame early trouble and completed a dramatic final-lap pass to capture the General Tire 150 in his first national series start.

Tyler Reif's first win comes in his first ARCA Menards Series (national) start and just his third West Series start 🤯#GeneralTire150 | @phoenixraceway pic.twitter.com/poWhbN88Os — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) March 11, 2023

Tyler Reif Earns Checkered Flag In First ARCA Platform Event

Competing in his third race on the ARCA platform, Reif entered the annual event that features pilots from the national series and the ARCA West circuit.

Reif proved he belonged with the more mature drivers, besting runner-up Landen Lewis by 2.88 seconds.

Rallying from a Lap 11 incident, Reif worked his way back to the front of the pack, setting up the dramatic overtime run.

“No big deal,” Reif told Fox Sports during a live, post-race interview. “Kept our heads straight and fought back to the lead.

“There are just no words to describe this.”

There are many words to illuminate Reif’s finish.

On the final OT restart, Landen Lewis, running on the outside of the front row, launched his machine as soon as it hit the speed line, pushing Reif from first to third.

Reif first maneuvered past second-place Bradley Erickson with an inside move and again went down low to pass Lewis along Turns 3 and 4, clinching the checkered flag.

This team is so good to get this car hooked up,” he said. “I’m happy.”

Tyler Reif: ‘There Are Just No Words To Describe This’

Like a proud parent, Gragson certainly was, too.