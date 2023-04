It’s time to get dirty. For the only time during the 2023 campaign, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will race on a dirt track, a 0.533-mile oval.

Some drivers, like Sunday’s winner Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, learned their craft, in part, while racing on dirt tracks. Others, like Joey Logano, had little experience with this style of racing, but the reigning Cup champion captured the event in 2021, becoming the series’ first winner on dirt in 51 years.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt (All Times ET).

Friday

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

3 p.m.: Truck Series garage hours

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

6:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

8:02 p.m.: Truck Series final practice

8:32 p.m.: Cup Series final practice

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

11 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying race No. 1 (15 laps)

4:45 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying race No. 2 (15 laps)

5 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying race No. 3 (15 laps)

5:15 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying race No. 4 (15 laps)

6 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying race No. 1 (15 laps)

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying race No. 2 (15 laps)

6:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying race No. 3 (15 laps)

6:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying race No. 4 (15 laps)

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

8 p.m.: Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series fan grid access

6:05 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

6:20 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

7 p.m.: Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List

Car No., Driver, Team, Manufacturer

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

9, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford

13, Jonathan Davenport, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

15, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford

19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford

23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota

24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota

47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

78, Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

99, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet