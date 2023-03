NASCAR shifts gears from ovals to a 3.41-mile road course in Austin, Texas. The track features 20 turns and runs counterclockwise over a hilly landscape, creating a different feel and experience for the national series’ drivers and fans.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at the Circuit of The Americas (All Times ET).

Friday

11 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

11:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice

5 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 race

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

3 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA! The 2009 Formula 1 world champion plans his debut at The Circuit. Read more below 👇 https://t.co/lblWBJd8iK — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) March 14, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List

Driver, Team, Manufacturer

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

Jordan Taylor, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

Conor Daly, The Money Team Racing, Chevrolet

Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

Kimi Raikkonen, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet