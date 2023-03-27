NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick’s performance nearly brought Kurt Busch to tears.

After Reddick on Sunday took the lead for good with four laps remaining and held off the field for three overtime restarts, Busch, the rookie color commentator, started to get emotional while watching his former team drive away with the extended EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

“It’s amazing,” Busch said during the final moments of the Fox Sports broadcast. “It’s forward together with this program.”

Busch, who drove the No. 45 Toyota last season, retired during the offseason because of concussion concerns.

“I was hoping to be back in that car,” Busch said, “but it’s in great hands.”

Tyler Reddick: ‘It Means The World’

Reddick had his own reasons for feeling emotional after the prolonged experience. It was his first win with his new team and the runner-up finisher, Kyle Busch, piloted the machine he had last season. Plus, he did in dominating fashion, in the end, winning by 1.411 seconds over a field featuring road course aces.

After climbing out of his car, he cuddled with a bag of ice, attempting to cool down from the Austin, Texas, heat.

“It means the world,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “This whole 23XI team has been working hard all winter long to make the road course program better and was extremely motivated to come in here and improve performance.”

Reddick outclassed a field featuring international road racers like IMSA champion Jordan Taylor (24th place), IndyCar regular Conor Daly (36th) and two former Formula 1 champions, Jenson Button (18th) and Kimi Raikkonen (29th).

Adding to the event’s star power, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson appeared in his second race since coming out of retirement, but failed to complete one lap.

“They were lights out,” Kyle Busch said of Reddick’s team.

Kyle Busch Fails To Take Lead On Final Restart

Reddick claimed the lead for good by outmaneuvering William Byron on Lap 64, diving low along Turn 11. He started to set up the pass on Turn 8, out-braking Byron and forcing the Hendrick Motorsports driver to slide up the track just enough to lose momentum – and the advantage.

On the three OT restarts, Reddick chose the inside lane and outdueled the field. Earlier in the race, Reddick, who led a race-high 41 laps, struggled with restarts.

At the start of the third OT, however, Reddick flashed out and executed a fundamentally sound tight left-hand turn to remain in front of Busch and third-place finisher Alex Bowman. Once he cleared the field, Reddick pulled away.

By rallying late in the race, Ross Chastain placed fourth and took over the Cup points standings from Busch.

“Overall, for as much effort as we put into coming here and focusing on this place and all the testing we did in the offseason, we’re coming out of here with a good finish,” Busch said. “Tyler’s obviously a really good road course racer.”

Reddick was so good Sunday, he almost made Busch’s brother, Kurt, cry.