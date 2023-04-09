After rain washed away Friday’s practice runs, the local weather cleared up in time for the NASCAR Cup Series to stage its four Heat qualifying races Saturday.

Kyle Larson, who has extensive experience racing on short dirt tracks, earned the pole position for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell, another avid dirt driver, qualified fourth.

Jonathan Davenport, a dirt racing specialist, will start 21st but the little-known pilot could use his experience to challenge the front of the pack. If the bad weather continues to hold off, NASCAR is prepared to get dirty during the prime-time event.

We're going to get dirrty 🎶 7 PM ET | FOX pic.twitter.com/HmxbdBy7HR — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 9, 2023

Kyle Busch Looking To Get Lucky Again On Bristol Dirt

Defending race champion Kyle Busch earned his lone victory last season on the Bristol dirt.

It was fortunate, to say the least.

In front of Busch, Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe battled for the checkered flag on the last lap. Along the final corner, the front-runners spun out, allowing Busch to squeeze by, earning his lone win during his last season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

It marked 18 consecutive seasons he earned at least one win, tying the Cup record with Richard Petty. Now driving for Richard Childress Racing, Busch claimed the record for himself with his win at Auto Club Speedway last February.

In seven outings with his new outfit, Busch has compiled four top-10 finishes. He ranks sixth in the drivers’ standings

The two-time Cup points champion, Busch is slated to start his 650th career race on Sunday. He has 61 wins, but few were as fortunate as the one that developed late on Bristol dirt last April.

He's Rowdy, and he's not done yet. Retweet to congratulate @KyleBusch who will make his 650th NASCAR Cup Series start tonight! pic.twitter.com/JZRagATmsp — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 9, 2023

Food City Dirt Race Starting Lineup

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Starting Pos., Driver, Car Number

1, Kyle Larson, 5

2, Austin Dillon, 3

3, JJ Yeley, 15

4, Christopher Bell, 20

5, Kyle Busch, 8

6, Tyler Reddick, 45

7, Austin Cindric, 2

8, Ryan Preece, 41

9, Ryan Blaney, 12

10, William Byron, 24

11, Bubba Wallace, 23

12, Joey Logano, 22

13, Michael McDowell, 34

14, Chase Briscoe, 14

15, Todd Gilliland, 38

16, Ross Chastain, 1

17, Alex Bowman, 48

18, Erik Jones, 43

19, Aric Almirola, 10

20, Harrison Burton, 21

21, Jonathan Davenport, 13

22, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47

23, Ty Gibbs, 54

24, Matt Crafton, 51

25, Justin Haley, 31

26, Kevin Harvick, 4

27, Martin Truex Jr., 19

28, Chris Buescher, 17

29, AJ Allmendinger, 16

30, Denny Hamlin, 11

31, Josh Berry, 9

32, Ty Dillon, 77

33, Brad Keselowski, 6

34, Daniel Suarez, 99

35, Corey LaJoie, 7

36, Noah Gragson, 42

37, B.J. McLeod, 78