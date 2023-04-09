NASCAR

NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Bristol Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying

After rain washed away Friday’s practice runs, the local weather cleared up in time for the NASCAR Cup Series to stage its four Heat qualifying races Saturday. 

Kyle Larson, who has extensive experience racing on short dirt tracks, earned the pole position for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell, another avid dirt driver, qualified fourth.  

Jonathan Davenport, a dirt racing specialist, will start 21st but the little-known pilot could use his experience to challenge the front of the pack. If the bad weather continues to hold off, NASCAR is prepared to get dirty during the prime-time event. 

Kyle Busch Looking To Get Lucky Again On Bristol Dirt

Defending race champion Kyle Busch earned his lone victory last season on the Bristol dirt.  

It was fortunate, to say the least. 

In front of Busch, Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe battled for the checkered flag on the last lap. Along the final corner, the front-runners spun out, allowing Busch to squeeze by, earning his lone win during his last season with Joe Gibbs Racing. 

It marked 18 consecutive seasons he earned at least one win, tying the Cup record with Richard Petty. Now driving for Richard Childress Racing, Busch claimed the record for himself with his win at Auto Club Speedway last February.  

In seven outings with his new outfit, Busch has compiled four top-10 finishes. He ranks sixth in the drivers’ standings  

The two-time Cup points champion, Busch is slated to start his 650th career race on Sunday. He has 61 wins, but few were as fortunate as the one that developed late on Bristol dirt last April.

Food City Dirt Race Starting Lineup

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Starting Pos., Driver, Car Number

  • 1, Kyle Larson, 5
  • 2, Austin Dillon, 3
  • 3, JJ Yeley, 15
  • 4, Christopher Bell, 20
  • 5, Kyle Busch, 8
  • 6, Tyler Reddick, 45
  • 7, Austin Cindric, 2
  • 8, Ryan Preece, 41
  • 9, Ryan Blaney, 12
  • 10, William Byron, 24
  • 11, Bubba Wallace, 23
  • 12, Joey Logano, 22
  • 13, Michael McDowell, 34
  • 14, Chase Briscoe, 14
  • 15, Todd Gilliland, 38
  • 16, Ross Chastain, 1
  • 17, Alex Bowman, 48
  • 18, Erik Jones, 43
  • 19, Aric Almirola, 10
  • 20, Harrison Burton, 21
  • 21, Jonathan Davenport, 13
  • 22, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47
  • 23, Ty Gibbs, 54
  • 24, Matt Crafton, 51
  • 25, Justin Haley, 31
  • 26, Kevin Harvick, 4
  • 27, Martin Truex Jr., 19
  • 28, Chris Buescher, 17
  • 29, AJ Allmendinger, 16
  • 30, Denny Hamlin, 11
  • 31, Josh Berry, 9
  • 32, Ty Dillon, 77
  • 33, Brad Keselowski, 6
  • 34, Daniel Suarez, 99
  • 35, Corey LaJoie, 7
  • 36, Noah Gragson, 42
  • 37, B.J. McLeod, 78
Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
bristol dirt trucks race on aniv (1)

NASCAR 2023: Joey Logano Cleans Up With Truck Series Win On Bristol Dirt; Kyle Larson Earns Cup Pole

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  13h
NASCAR
bristol dirt race odds 2023 (1)
NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 4 2023
NASCAR
bristol motor speedway dirt estagblish shot (1)
NASCAR Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 3 2023
NASCAR
kye larson wins at richnomd spring race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Larson Overcomes Early Pit-Road Frustration, Captures Toyota Owners 400 At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 2 2023
NASCAR
alex bowman on pole ran marred richmond (1)
NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 1 2023
NASCAR
brad deselowski car in garage (1)
Toyota Owners 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best NASCAR Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 28 2023
NASCAR
richmond raceway texas speedwy dates times (1)
Richmond Raceway And Texas Motor Speedway Schedules: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top