Cleaning up after a weekend of racing on Bristol dirt, NASCAR’s national series ventures to historical Martinsville Speedway and a chance to get back on a concrete track. The site staged its first Cup Series race in 1949 and remains the circuit’s oldest track.

Coming off his first win of the season at Bristol, Christopher Bell appeared well-prepared to defend his event title. Nicknamed “The Paper Clip,” the .526-mile track employs low banking and long straightaways. That combination leads to hard breaking into the turns and accelerated speeds before each of the four turns.

Experience NASCAR at @MartinsvilleSwy April 14th-16th! — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 4, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Race, NOCO 400, Slated To Start Sunday

Friday

10 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

3 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

7:35 p.m.: Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 race

Saturday

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 race

Sunday

Noon: Cup Series garage hours

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

2:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red-carpet walk

2:25 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3 p.m.: Cup Series NOCO 400 race

Get closer than ever with our Pre- Race Experience! — Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) April 8, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List

Car No., Driver, Team, Manufacturer

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

9, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford

13, Jonathan Davenport, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

15, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford

19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford

23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota

24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota

47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

51, Matt Crafton, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

78, Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

99, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet