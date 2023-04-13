NASCAR

NASCAR NOCO 400: Recovering Cup Driver Chase Elliott To Return At Martinsville, Ready For Playoff Push

Jeff Hawkins
More than one opportunity opened for Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor after NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott broke his left leg in a snowboarding accident March 3. 

For Berry, he showcased his driving chops and could have set himself up for a full-time Cup ride next season. 

For Taylor, he earned a free meal for making his Cup debut. 

Jordan Taylor, Josh Berry Fill In Nicely for Chase Elliott

Before Wednesday’s announcement of Elliott returning for Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway, Taylor, who filled in for Hendrick Motorsports at Circuit of The Americas, went out to eat. Paying homage to Elliott, the Cup series’ five-time most popular driver, the restaurant employee did not charge the IMSA standout. 

“I just went to Chipotle and the cashier gave me my lunch for free because she’s a (Chase Elliott) fan,” Taylor tweeted. “Thanks Chase.” 

Berry served up a better dish. 

A Xfinity Series regular, Berry was not seen as a prime preseason candidate to move into Cup competition in 2024, until Elliott’s injury, that is. In five outings driving the No. 9 Chevrolet, Berry posted a runner-up finish at Richmond Raceway among two top-10s. 

Berry is enjoying a breakout campaign, securing six top-10 finishes in seven Xfinity outings.

To prepare for his comeback, Elliott tested his endurance by driving a simulator Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. 

Elliott said he’s ready. 

“See y’all at Martinsville,” Elliott tweeted. 

NASCAR Officials: Chase Elliott Earns Playoff Waiver 

Elliott retained his postseason eligibility, despite missing six races following his snowboarding incident. NASCAR’s governing body reportedly granted a waiver to Elliott. And with 26 races remaining, a new rule could aid the 2020 Cup Series champion’s postseason pursuit. 

Before 2023, drivers needed to be in the top 30 in the points standings to qualify. That rule was dropped during the offseason.  

While taking a checkered flag would ensure Elliott going 8-for-8 in playoff appearances, the new regulation could help him make up 42 points and catch Noah Gragson, who ranks 30th in the standings with 91 points. 

“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” Hendrick Motorsports Rick Hendrick said via press release. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team.”

How many free meals did Elliott receive?

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
