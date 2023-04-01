Restored to the top of NASCAR Cup Series’ points standings, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman also will start on the pole for the rain-marred Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

With Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions canceled because of bad weather, Bowman was awarded the prime spot on the front row’s inside lane based on the drivers’ standings. Kyle Busch will start on the outside of Bowman.

Tyler Reddick, who captured last Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, will start fifth and Denny Hamlin, the defending race champion, will begin 11th.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Drivers Benefit From Appeal Ruling

NASCAR officials ruled Hendrick Motorsports used unapproved parts modifications before the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19. Bowman, along with teammates William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, received severe ramifications. The four garages were penalized 100 driver points, 100 owner points and 10 playoff points, plus $100,000 fines and crew chief suspensions.

Hendrick went before the National Motorsports Appeals Panel Tuesday. The committee ruled against the points penalties. By restoring Bowman’s points, he moved to the top of the drivers’ standings.

“We are grateful,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said, as reported by WCNC. “Today’s outcome reflects the facts, and we’re pleased the panel did the right thing by overturning the points penalty.”

Byron will start third Sunday, next to Ross Chastain.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Team

1, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

3, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

4, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

5, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

6, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

7, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

8, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

9, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

14, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

15, Michael McDowell, Front Row Sports

16, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

17, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

18, Joey Logano, Team Penske

19, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

20, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

21, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

22, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

23, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

24, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

25, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

26, Harrison Burtron, Wood Brothers Racing

27, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

28, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

29, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

30, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports

31, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

32, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

33, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

34, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

35, Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports

36, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

37, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing