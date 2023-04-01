NASCAR

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Richmond Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
alex bowman on pole ran marred richmond (1)

Restored to the top of NASCAR Cup Series’ points standings, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman also will start on the pole for the rain-marred Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

With Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions canceled because of bad weather, Bowman was awarded the prime spot on the front row’s inside lane based on the drivers’ standings. Kyle Busch will start on the outside of Bowman.

Tyler Reddick, who captured last Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, will start fifth and Denny Hamlin, the defending race champion, will begin 11th.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Drivers Benefit From Appeal Ruling

NASCAR officials ruled Hendrick Motorsports used unapproved parts modifications before the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19. Bowman, along with teammates William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, received severe ramifications. The four garages were penalized 100 driver points, 100 owner points and 10 playoff points, plus $100,000 fines and crew chief suspensions.  

Hendrick went before the National Motorsports Appeals Panel Tuesday. The committee ruled against the points penalties. By restoring Bowman’s points, he moved to the top of the drivers’ standings. 

“We are grateful,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said, as reported by WCNC. “Today’s outcome reflects the facts, and we’re pleased the panel did the right thing by overturning the points penalty.” 

Byron will start third Sunday, next to Ross Chastain.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: 

Starting Position, Driver, Team 

  • 1, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 2, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 3, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 4, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 5, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing 
  • 6, Austin Cindric, Team Penske 
  • 7, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing 
  • 8, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing 
  • 9, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 10, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 12, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 13, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 14, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 15, Michael McDowell, Front Row Sports 
  • 16, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports 
  • 17, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske 
  • 18, Joey Logano, Team Penske 
  • 19, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 20, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 21, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 22, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 23, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 24, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing 
  • 25, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing 
  • 26, Harrison Burtron, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 27, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 28, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing 
  • 29, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing 
  • 30, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 31, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 32, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 33, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 34, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 35, Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports 
  • 36, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports 
  • 37, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing 
