NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series: Rain Tires, Restarts Help Corey Heim Outrun Weather, Long John Silver’s 200 Field At Martinsville

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
trucks in the nascar rain at martinsvile (1)

Corey Heim said he was humiliated by his former boss, Kyle Busch, during a practice session at Martinsville Speedway on Friday. Busch just drove away from Heim. 

In a race that featured NASCAR Truck Series teams utilizing rain tires for the first time, Heim humbled his former mentor by passing him off a restart on Lap 115 and holding on to claim the Long John Silver’s 200 on Friday night. 

The event was called on Lap 124 of 200 because of inclement weather. 

Heim wanted to continue the fight. On rain tires or slicks. 

“This race was cut short,” Heim told Fox Sports after being credited with his third career win. “I feel like I would have been able to duke it out with Kyle (Busch) and Zane (Smith).” 

Corey Heim: ‘We Were So Fast’

If the on-again, off-again rain would have held off, the final 76 laps would have proved interesting. 

While Heim proclaimed his No. 11 Toyota “was so fast,” Busch was hoping the race would stop slowing down. The owner of Kyle Busch Racing was vying for the team’s 100th win, but was denied by the weather, six caution periods and two red flags.  

“We didn’t have a good enough short-run truck,” Busch admitted. “Never got a long run.” 

Busch claimed P2 and pole-sitter Zane Smith was P3. 

As a pilot for Kyle Busch Racing last season, Heim claimed the spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. But he apparently fell out of management’s favor when he passed teammate Chandler Smith on the last lap. It was his first series win. 

Heim earned Stage 1 and 2 wins at Martinsville and remained on the track with the weather radar indicating additional rain approached. 

Heim may not have been able to keep up with Busch during the afternoon practice, but in the history-making national series event, he made the necessary adjustments to clinch a trip to the playoffs.

NASCAR Rain Tires Highlight Event at Martinsville Speedway

After rain delayed the white flag for nearly 2.5 hours, race officials ordered teams to run on rain tires for the first time. The offseason rule was part of the new wet-weather package. The teams ran the opening 27 laps on rain tires without incident. 

“Rain tires have less grip (and) everybody’s trying to figure out what they could get away with,” driver Tanner Gray said during the red-flag delay on Lap 66. He finished fifth. “I think we were a little bit better on rain tires.” 

Ty Majeski wasn’t sure what to expect. Teams are required to bring three sets of rain tires to each track.

“I never thought we would be putting on rain tires and running around an oval,” said Majeski, who placed fourth. “Crazy, but make (we’ll) history, I guess. 

“Hopefully, everyone is smart and we don’t make fools of ourselves.” 

The foolishness didn’t come until later. Like when Carson Hocevar attempted to take out Taylor Gray after going three-wide along Turn 2 on lap 116. Hocevar was issued a two-lap penalty.

The race was called at 11:48 p.m. ET.

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
chase elliott returns at martinsville (1)

NASCAR NOCO 400: Recovering Cup Driver Chase Elliott To Return At Martinsville, Ready For Playoff Push

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2023
NASCAR
martinsville speedway establish shot 2023 (1)
NASCAR NOCO 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 11 2023
NASCAR
christopher bell wins martinsville race last year (1)
NASCAR Martinsville Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 12 2023
NASCAR
chrispher bell wins bristol dirt (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Specialist Christopher Bell Claims Food City Dirt Race At Bristol
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 10 2023
NASCAR
joey logano gabarge race on bristol dirt (1)
NASCAR 2023: Joey Logano Fails To Avoid ‘Garbage’ on Bristol Dirt; Michael McDowell Executes Spin Cycle
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2023
NASCAR
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2023
NASCAR
bristol dirt trucks race on aniv (1)
NASCAR 2023: Joey Logano Cleans Up With Truck Series Win On Bristol Dirt; Kyle Larson Earns Cup Pole
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top