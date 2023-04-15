Corey Heim said he was humiliated by his former boss, Kyle Busch, during a practice session at Martinsville Speedway on Friday. Busch just drove away from Heim.

In a race that featured NASCAR Truck Series teams utilizing rain tires for the first time, Heim humbled his former mentor by passing him off a restart on Lap 115 and holding on to claim the Long John Silver’s 200 on Friday night.

The event was called on Lap 124 of 200 because of inclement weather.

Heim wanted to continue the fight. On rain tires or slicks.

“This race was cut short,” Heim told Fox Sports after being credited with his third career win. “I feel like I would have been able to duke it out with Kyle (Busch) and Zane (Smith).”

Corey Heim: ‘We Were So Fast’

If the on-again, off-again rain would have held off, the final 76 laps would have proved interesting.

While Heim proclaimed his No. 11 Toyota “was so fast,” Busch was hoping the race would stop slowing down. The owner of Kyle Busch Racing was vying for the team’s 100th win, but was denied by the weather, six caution periods and two red flags.

“We didn’t have a good enough short-run truck,” Busch admitted. “Never got a long run.”

Busch claimed P2 and pole-sitter Zane Smith was P3.

As a pilot for Kyle Busch Racing last season, Heim claimed the spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. But he apparently fell out of management’s favor when he passed teammate Chandler Smith on the last lap. It was his first series win.

Heim earned Stage 1 and 2 wins at Martinsville and remained on the track with the weather radar indicating additional rain approached.

Heim may not have been able to keep up with Busch during the afternoon practice, but in the history-making national series event, he made the necessary adjustments to clinch a trip to the playoffs.

NASCAR Rain Tires Highlight Event at Martinsville Speedway

After rain delayed the white flag for nearly 2.5 hours, race officials ordered teams to run on rain tires for the first time. The offseason rule was part of the new wet-weather package. The teams ran the opening 27 laps on rain tires without incident.

“Rain tires have less grip (and) everybody’s trying to figure out what they could get away with,” driver Tanner Gray said during the red-flag delay on Lap 66. He finished fifth. “I think we were a little bit better on rain tires.”

Ty Majeski wasn’t sure what to expect. Teams are required to bring three sets of rain tires to each track.

“I never thought we would be putting on rain tires and running around an oval,” said Majeski, who placed fourth. “Crazy, but make (we’ll) history, I guess.

“Hopefully, everyone is smart and we don’t make fools of ourselves.”

The foolishness didn’t come until later. Like when Carson Hocevar attempted to take out Taylor Gray after going three-wide along Turn 2 on lap 116. Hocevar was issued a two-lap penalty.

The race was called at 11:48 p.m. ET.