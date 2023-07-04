The 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to Coney Island for another year of hot dog greatness. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo return as the male and female champions. The women’s competition will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while the men’s competition will start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Can these two titans of competitive eating continue their dominance in this competition? Get to know the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest participants below.

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Male Competitors

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Men’s Winner Odds Play Joey Chestnut -2500 Geoffrey Esper +800 Nick Wehry +1200 Darron Breedon +1400 Gideon Oji +2000 James Webb +2500

*Note: all odds from BetOnline

Read on to learn more about the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contestants.

Joey Chestnut (-2500)

There is no one with more success in competitive eating than Joey “Jaws” Chestnut. As the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world, MLE lists Chesnut as “the greatest eater in history.”

Chesnut won his first Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007, defeating six-time defending champion Takeru “Tsunami” Kobayashi. Since 2007, Chesnut has won every Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest except 2015. Chesnut holds the world record in this event, with 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Chesnut holds 55 World Records in competitive eating, including chicken wings (182 in 30 minutes), Twinkies (121 in six minutes), and jalapeno poppers (118 in 10 minutes).

Geoffrey Esper (+800)

Chesnut’s toughest competition will come from Geoffrey Esper, who finished second in the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with 47.5 hot dogs and buns.

Ranked No. 2, Esper holds 20 World Records, including SPAM (9.75 pounds of SPAM from the can in 8 minutes), Hooters Chicken Wings (281 Hooters Wings in 10 minutes), and egg rolls (32.25 4oz Outlaw Egg Rolls in 8 minutes).

Nick Wehry (+1200)

Nick Wehry is a rising force in competitive eating, finishing fourth in the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with 40 hot dogs and buns.

Ranked No. 4 according to MLE, Wehry holds two World Records: Eggs (50 hardboiled eggs, first to finish, 3:04 minutes) and pistachios (188 pistachios in 8 minutes).

Wehry is engaged to Miki Sudo, the No. 3 ranked competitive eater. The couple has a child together.

2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Female Competitors

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 Women’s Winner Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Michelle Lesco +900 Sarah Rodriguez +1600 Larell Marie Mele +2500 Katie Perryman +4000 Sophia DeVita +4500

Read on to learn more about the top qualifiers in the women’s competition.

Miki Sudo (-5000)

The most dominant female competitive eater in the world is Miki Sudo. Sudo first won this event in 2014, dethroning three-time defending champion Sonya Thomas.

Sudo went on to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from 2014-2020 and 2022. Sudo sat out in 2021 due to her pregnancy.

Ranked No. 3 in the MLE, Sudo recently won the 2023 Sweet Corn Eating Championship with 52 Ears of Corn eaten in 12 minutes.

Sudo holds five World Records, including kimchi (8.5 lbs in 6 Minutes), wild rice hotdish (14lb in 8 minutes), and hot dogs (women’s division, 48.5 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes).

Michelle Lesco (+900)

When Sudo sat out in 2021, Michelle Lesco won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with 30.75 hot dogs and buns.

Lesco finished second in 2022 with 26 hot dogs and buns.

Lesco is the second-ranked female competitive eater and No. 9 overall.