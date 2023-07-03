Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Winners & Results By Year

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to take place on July 4 with perennial champion Joey Chestnut set to defend his crown. Find the complete list of Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest winners since 1967.

Every year, the world’s best competitive eaters put their skills to the test at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.

The world’s most famous eating competition has been dominated by Joey Chestnut, who owns the 10-highest totals in event history.

Chestnut has won seven consecutive Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests and 15 of the last 16 competitions dating back to 2007. He’s eaten more than 70 hot dogs and buns since time, including a world record 76 in 2021.

The last person to dethrone Chestnut was competitive eater Matt Stonie, who downed 62 hot dogs in 2015 for his only win in the contest. Stonie has not competed in any of the last three Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests and has not eaten more than 53 hot dogs since his victory in 2015.

Prior to Chestnut’s run of dominance, the sport was popularized by Takeru Kobayashi, who won six consecutive competitions from 2001-2006. Kobayashi had set the world record with 53.75 hot dogs before Chestnut separated himself from the competition by eating 66 hot dogs in 2007.

Joey Chestnut Tries For 16th Career Win

Joey Chestnut, the world record holder, will try to tie his own record by winning his eighth straight hot dog-eating contest on Independence Day. Chestnut ate a record-breaking 75 hot dogs in 2020 and broke his own record once again with 76 hot dogs eaten in 2021.

Last year, the world’s best hot dog eater took it easy, crushing 63 hot dogs to win the event by a wide margin.

In total, Chestnut has eaten a whopping 1,152 hot dogs and buns in the event, 682.5 more than any other eater. That’s 7,776 inches or 648 feet of hot dogs, according to ESPN.

List of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Winners By Year

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest first took place in 1967 and has been held annually since 1972.

Joey Chestnut has been the dominant champion in the men’s category since 2007, winning 15 of the last 16 events. On the other hand, Miki Sudo has been the most successful in the women’s category. She set the world record of 48.5 hot dogs eaten in 2020.

The contest typically takes place on July 4th and lasts for 10 minutes, with some exceptions, such as the Memorial Day and Labor Day events. The last time an event was held on a day other than Independence Day came in 1978.

Here is a list of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winners since 1967.

Year Champion (Men’s or Unisex) Hot Dogs Champion (Women’s) Hot Dogs Time (Minutes) Date 2022 Joey Chestnut 63 Miki Sudo 40 10 7/4/2022 2021 Joey Chestnut 76 Michelle Lesco 30.75 10 7/4/2021 2020 Joey Chestnut 75 Miki Sudo 48.5 10 7/4/2020 2019 Joey Chestnut 71 Miki Sudo 31 10 7/4/2019 2018 Joey Chestnut 74 Miki Sudo 37 10 7/4/2018 2017 Joey Chestnut 72 Miki Sudo 41 10 7/4/2017 2016 Joey Chestnut 70 Miki Sudo 38.5 10 7/4/2016 2015 Matt Stonie 62 Miki Sudo 38 10 7/4/2015 2014 Joey Chestnut 61 Miki Sudo 34 10 7/4/2014 2013 Joey Chestnut 69 Sonya Thomas 36.75 10 7/4/2013 2012 Joey Chestnut 68 Sonya Thomas 45 10 7/4/2012 2011 Joey Chestnut 62 Sonya Thomas 40 10 7/4/2011 2010 Joey Chestnut 54 Unisex Event 10 7/4/2010 2009 Joey Chestnut 68 Unisex Event 10 7/4/2009 2008 Joey Chestnut 59 Unisex Event 10 7/4/2008 2007 Joey Chestnut 66 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2007 2006 Takeru Kobayashi 53.75 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2006 2005 Takeru Kobayashi 49 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2005 2004 Takeru Kobayashi 53.5 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2004 2003 Takeru Kobayashi 44 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2003 2002 Takeru Kobayashi 50.5 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2002 2001 Takeru Kobayashi 50 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2001 2000 Kazutoyo Arai 25 Unisex Event 12 7/4/2000 1999 Steve Keiner 21.5 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1999 1998 Hirofumi Nakajima 19 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1998 1997 Hirofumi Nakajima 24.5 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1997 1996 Ed Krachie 22 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1996 1995 Ed Krachie 19.5 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1995 1994 Mike DeVito 20 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1994 1993 Mike DeVito 17 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1993 1992 Frankie Dellarosa 19 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1992 1991 Frankie Dellarosa 21 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1991 1990 Mike DeVito/Jay Green 15 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1990 1989 Jay Green 15.5 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1989 1988 Jay Green 10 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1988 1987 Don Wolfman 13.5 Unisex Event 10 7/4/1987 1986 Mark Heller 15 Unisex Event 10 7/4/1986 1985 Oscar Rodriguez 11 Unisex Event 12 7/4/1985 1984 Birgit Felden 9.5 Birgit Felden (Unisex Event) 9.5 10 7/4/1984 1983 Emil Gomez 10.5 Unisex Event 10 7/4/1983 1982 Steven Abrams 11 Unisex Event 10 7/5/1982 1981 Thomas DeBerry 11 Unisex Event 5 7/4/1981 1980 Joe Baldini/Paul Siederman 9.75 Unisex Event 10 7/4/1980 1979 Luther Frazier/Jim Mattner 14 Unisex Event 10 7/4/1979 1978 Manel Hollenback/Kevin Sinclair 10 Unisex Event 6.5 Memorial Day 1975 Lonnie Brown 8 Sharlene Smith 8.5 3.5 Memorial Day 1974 Walter Paul/Paul Sirop – Unisex Event – Labor Day 1974 Roberto Muriel 10 Unisex Event 3.5 7/4/1974 1974 John Connolly 9 Unisex Event 2.5 4/7/1974 1973 (Unknown) – Unisex Event – 7/4/1973 1973 (Cancelled) – Unisex Event – 4/7/1973 1972 Melody Andorfer 12 Melody Andorfer (Unisex Event） 12 5 Labor Day 1972 Jason Schechter 14 Unisex Event 3.5 Memorial Day 1967 Walter Paul 127 Unisex Event 60 6/30/1967

