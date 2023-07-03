Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Winners & Results By Year

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to take place on July 4 with perennial champion Joey Chestnut set to defend his crown. Find the complete list of Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest winners since 1967.
Every year, the world’s best competitive eaters put their skills to the test at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.
The world’s most famous eating competition has been dominated by Joey Chestnut, who owns the 10-highest totals in event history.
Chestnut has won seven consecutive Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests and 15 of the last 16 competitions dating back to 2007. He’s eaten more than 70 hot dogs and buns since time, including a world record 76 in 2021.
The last person to dethrone Chestnut was competitive eater Matt Stonie, who downed 62 hot dogs in 2015 for his only win in the contest. Stonie has not competed in any of the last three Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests and has not eaten more than 53 hot dogs since his victory in 2015.
Prior to Chestnut’s run of dominance, the sport was popularized by Takeru Kobayashi, who won six consecutive competitions from 2001-2006. Kobayashi had set the world record with 53.75 hot dogs before Chestnut separated himself from the competition by eating 66 hot dogs in 2007.
Joey Chestnut Tries For 16th Career Win
Joey Chestnut, the world record holder, will try to tie his own record by winning his eighth straight hot dog-eating contest on Independence Day. Chestnut ate a record-breaking 75 hot dogs in 2020 and broke his own record once again with 76 hot dogs eaten in 2021.
Last year, the world’s best hot dog eater took it easy, crushing 63 hot dogs to win the event by a wide margin.
In total, Chestnut has eaten a whopping 1,152 hot dogs and buns in the event, 682.5 more than any other eater. That’s 7,776 inches or 648 feet of hot dogs, according to ESPN.
List of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Winners By Year
Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest first took place in 1967 and has been held annually since 1972.
Joey Chestnut has been the dominant champion in the men’s category since 2007, winning 15 of the last 16 events. On the other hand, Miki Sudo has been the most successful in the women’s category. She set the world record of 48.5 hot dogs eaten in 2020.
The contest typically takes place on July 4th and lasts for 10 minutes, with some exceptions, such as the Memorial Day and Labor Day events. The last time an event was held on a day other than Independence Day came in 1978.
Here is a list of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winners since 1967.
2022
Joey Chestnut
63
Miki Sudo
40
10
7/4/2022
2021
Joey Chestnut
76
Michelle Lesco
30.75
10
7/4/2021
2020
Joey Chestnut
75
Miki Sudo
48.5
10
7/4/2020
2019
Joey Chestnut
71
Miki Sudo
31
10
7/4/2019
2018
Joey Chestnut
74
Miki Sudo
37
10
7/4/2018
2017
Joey Chestnut
72
Miki Sudo
41
10
7/4/2017
2016
Joey Chestnut
70
Miki Sudo
38.5
10
7/4/2016
2015
Matt Stonie
62
Miki Sudo
38
10
7/4/2015
2014
Joey Chestnut
61
Miki Sudo
34
10
7/4/2014
2013
Joey Chestnut
69
Sonya Thomas
36.75
10
7/4/2013
2012
Joey Chestnut
68
Sonya Thomas
45
10
7/4/2012
2011
Joey Chestnut
62
Sonya Thomas
40
10
7/4/2011
2010
Joey Chestnut
54
Unisex Event
10
7/4/2010
2009
Joey Chestnut
68
Unisex Event
10
7/4/2009
2008
Joey Chestnut
59
Unisex Event
10
7/4/2008
2007
Joey Chestnut
66
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2007
2006
Takeru Kobayashi
53.75
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2006
2005
Takeru Kobayashi
49
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2005
2004
Takeru Kobayashi
53.5
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2004
2003
Takeru Kobayashi
44
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2003
2002
Takeru Kobayashi
50.5
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2002
2001
Takeru Kobayashi
50
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2001
2000
Kazutoyo Arai
25
Unisex Event
12
7/4/2000
1999
Steve Keiner
21.5
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1999
1998
Hirofumi Nakajima
19
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1998
1997
Hirofumi Nakajima
24.5
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1997
1996
Ed Krachie
22
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1996
1995
Ed Krachie
19.5
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1995
1994
Mike DeVito
20
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1994
1993
Mike DeVito
17
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1993
1992
Frankie Dellarosa
19
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1992
1991
Frankie Dellarosa
21
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1991
1990
Mike DeVito/Jay Green
15
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1990
1989
Jay Green
15.5
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1989
1988
Jay Green
10
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1988
1987
Don Wolfman
13.5
Unisex Event
10
7/4/1987
1986
Mark Heller
15
Unisex Event
10
7/4/1986
1985
Oscar Rodriguez
11
Unisex Event
12
7/4/1985
1984
Birgit Felden
9.5
Birgit Felden (Unisex Event)
9.5
10
7/4/1984
1983
Emil Gomez
10.5
Unisex Event
10
7/4/1983
1982
Steven Abrams
11
Unisex Event
10
7/5/1982
1981
Thomas DeBerry
11
Unisex Event
5
7/4/1981
1980
Joe Baldini/Paul Siederman
9.75
Unisex Event
10
7/4/1980
1979
Luther Frazier/Jim Mattner
14
Unisex Event
10
7/4/1979
1978
Manel Hollenback/Kevin Sinclair
10
Unisex Event
6.5
Memorial Day
1975
Lonnie Brown
8
Sharlene Smith
8.5
3.5
Memorial Day
1974
Walter Paul/Paul Sirop
–
Unisex Event
–
Labor Day
1974
Roberto Muriel
10
Unisex Event
3.5
7/4/1974
1974
John Connolly
9
Unisex Event
2.5
4/7/1974
1973
(Unknown)
–
Unisex Event
–
7/4/1973
1973
(Cancelled)
–
Unisex Event
–
4/7/1973
1972
Melody Andorfer
12
Melody Andorfer (Unisex Event）
12
5
Labor Day
1972
Jason Schechter
14
Unisex Event
3.5
Memorial Day
1967
Walter Paul
127
Unisex Event
60
6/30/1967
