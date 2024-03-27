Nationals sign relief pitcher Derek Law

The Washington Nationals have signed relief pitcher Derek Law of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million according to Kelly Brooks of thereportonsports.com. The Nationals are the sixth Major League Baseball team Law has played for following three seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2016 to 2018, one season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, one season with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, one season with the Detroit Tigers in 2022, and two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and 2023.

2023 Statistics with the Reds

In 2023, Law pitched in 54 games and had a record of four wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.60. In 55 games, Law had two saves, three holds, and 45 strikeouts, and gave up 22 earned runs, 50 hits, six home runs, and 26 walks to go along wth a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.38.

Law’s most notable game of the season came on April 13 when he had four strikeouts in a 6-2 Reds win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The four strikeouts tied a career-high. Law also had four strikeouts in a 9-1 Blue Jays loss to the Minnesota Twins on May 8, 2019, in a 15-2 Blue Jays loss to the Houston Astros on June 14, 2018, and in a 6-1 Twins loss to the Oakland Athletics on May 14, 2021.

Two saves in 2023

Law’s first save of the season came on April 3 in a 7-6 Reds win over the Chicago Cubs. Law pitched one shutout inning, gave up two hits, but had strong control as nine of his 11 pitches were strikes. Law’s second save came on September 16 in a 3-2 Reds win over the New York Mets. Law had 24 pitches of which 15 were strikes.

Did Not Play in 2020

Law only signed a Minor League contract with the Texas Rangers in 2020. Due to the fact there was no minor league season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Law did not pitch that season.