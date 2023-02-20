NC State has landed a huge commitment with the addition of four-star shooting guard Paul McNeil. McNeil, ESPN’s third-ranked shooting guard and 17th overall player in the class of 2024, committed to the Wolfpack after visiting for their win over North Carolina on Sunday. The raucous crowd and team performance played a big role in securing his commitment.

Wolfpack’s win over UNC leads to McNeil Commitment

North Carolina State’s win over rival North Carolina was the precursor to the commitment of Paul McNeil. McNeil was in attendance as the rambunctious Wolfpack crowd roared their team to a big victory on Sunday. On Monday, he committed to the program on Twitter, likely excited to play in front of the Pack crowd in the future.

At 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds, McNeil is a long wing with a good feel for scoring. His strengths include mid-range scoring and rebounding, according to scouting reports. He hails from Rockingham, NC, and was North Carolina’s first sophomore to win Gatorade Player of the Year.

Big Coup for Dave Doeren

McNeil is a big get for NC State head coach Dave Doeren, who has been working hard to build a strong recruiting class. The Wolfpack had been competing with schools like Clemson and Tennessee for McNeil’s commitment, and his decision to join NC State is a major coup for the program.

The commitment from McNeil is also significant for NC State because it’s the first commitment from the class of 2024. This could be the start of a big recruiting season for the Wolfpack, as the addition of a top prospect like McNeil could help attract other big names to the program.

McNeil announced his commitment on Twitter on Monday, and the Wolfpack faithful were thrilled with the news. The commitment of such a highly touted prospect is a big boost to NC State’s recruiting efforts, and it could lead to more big commitments in the future.

Overall, NC State has reason to be excited about the future of their basketball program with the addition of Paul McNeil. The four-star shooting guard is a dynamic player with the potential to make a big impact for the Wolfpack. His commitment is a major win for the program and a sign of good things to come.