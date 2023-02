It’s almost here. March Madness is quickly approaching and that means it is almost tournament time. While many Power-5 conference teams are still jockeying for positions in their conference, a few mid-majors only have one conference game left as their tournaments get going next week.

Here is a complete list of Men’s and Women’s NCAA basketball conference tournament dates and locations:

American Athletic Conference

Women: March 6-9, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.

Men: March 9-12, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.

ACC

Women: March 1-5, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina.

Men: March 7-11, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina.

America East

Women: March 1-10, various sites.

Men: March 4-11, various sites.

Atlantic Sun

Women: March 4-11, various sites.

Men: Feb. 27-28 and March 2-5, various sites.

Atlantic 10

Women: March 1-5, Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, Delaware.

Men: March 7-12, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Big 12

Women: March 9-12, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City.

Men: March 8-11, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City.

Big East

Women: March 3-6, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Men: March 8-11, Madison Square Garden, New York.

Big Sky

Women: March 4-8, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho.

Men: March 4-8, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho.

Big South

Women: March 1-5, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Men: March 1-5, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Big Ten

Women: March 1-5, Target Center, Minneapolis

Men: March 8-12, United Center, Chicago.

Big West

Women: March 7-11, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada.

Men: March 7-11, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada.

Conference USA

Women: March 8-11, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas.

Men: March 8-11, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas.

Colonial Atheltic

Women: March 8-12, SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland

Men: March 3-7, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Horizon League

Women: Feb. 28-March 7, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis.

Men: Feb. 28-March 7, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis.

Ivy League

Women: March 10-11, Jadwin Gym, Princeton, New Jersey.

Men: March 11-12, Jadwin Gym, Princeton, New Jersey.

MAAC

Women: March 7-11, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Men: March 7-11, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

MAC

Women: March 8-11, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

Men: March 9-11, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

MEAC

Women: March 8-11, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Virginia.

Men: March 8-11, Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Virginia.

Missouri Valley

Women: March 9-12, Vibrant Arena, Moline, Illinois

Men: March 2-5, Enterprise Center, St. Louis.

Mountain West

Women: March 5-8, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

Men: March 8-11, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

Northeast

Women: March 6-12, various sites.

Men: March 1-7, various sites.

Ohio Valley

Women: March 1-4, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana.

Men: March 1-4, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana.

Pac-12

Women: March 1-5, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Men: March 8-11, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Patriot League

Women: March 4-12, various sites.

Men: Feb. 28-March 8, various sites

SEC

Women: March 1-5, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Men: March 8-12, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

Southern

Women: March 2-5, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina.

Men: March 3-6, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina.

Southland

Women: March 6-9, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Men: March 5-8, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Summit

Women: March 3-7, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Men: March 3-7, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Sun Belt

Women: Feb. 28-March 6, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida.

Men: Feb. 28-March 6, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida

SWAC

Women: March 8-11, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama.

Men: March 8-11, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama.

WAC

Women: March 6-11, Michelob ULTRA Arena and Orleans Arena, Las Vegas.

Men: March 7-11, Michelob ULTRA Arena and Orleans Arena, Las Vegas.

West Coast

Women: March 2-7, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas.

Men: March 2-7, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas.