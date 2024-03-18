College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Men’s March Madness Bracket 2024: All 68 Teams Revealed

Dan Girolamo
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament

Let the madness begin. The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Which teams will be competing for a chance to win the National Championship? Below, we reveal all 68 teams in the NCAA Men’s March Madness Bracket 2024.

UConn Awarded No. 1 Overall Seed

The UConn Huskies were named the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s tournament. The defending national champions finished the season 31-3, capped off with a Big East Conference championship.

UConn will play in the East Region, where they will play No. 16 Stetson this Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The three remaining No. 1 seeds in the tournament: No. 1 Houston in the South Region, No. 1 North Carolina in the West Region, and No. 1 Purdue in the Midwest Region.

2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Before the First Round, eight teams will compete in the First Four in Dayton from March 19-20. Tuesday’s doubleheader features No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 16 Howard and No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia. Wednesday’s doubleheader includes No. 16 Grambling vs. Mo. 16 Montana State and No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State.

The First Round begins on Thursday, March 21, at 12:15 p.m. Below is the schedule for the NCAA Tournament.

  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 6
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8

Watch every game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament with March Madness Live. Download the app for news, scores, and live streams of every game.

College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

