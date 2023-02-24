College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Tournament Predictions: Andy Katz Picks Oregon Among First Four Out

Dan Girolamo
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares dribbles the ball.

Three weeks from today, the NCAA Tournament will be in its first round of competition. However, there is still time between now and Selection Sunday. Teams on the bubble need to pick up key wins to improve their resume. However, one team, in particular, is in danger of missing the tournament. According to Andy Katz, the Oregon Ducks are among the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament.

Andy Katz Has Oregon In The First Four Out

After the Selection Committee revealed its top 16 rankings, Katz filled out the rest of the bracket with his projections on which teams will make the tournament.

Katz had Oregon among the first four teams out of the tournament.

To date, Oregon is 15-13 overall. In the Pac-12, the Ducks are in sixth place with a conference record of 9-8.

Dana Altman’s team picked a horrible time to go on a losing streak. After defeating USC on February 9, the Ducks have lost three-straight games by a combined 11 points.

During the three-game losing streak, the Ducks lost to UCLA 70-63, Washington 72-71 in OT, and Washington St 68-65.

Oregon Will Need To Run The Table

It will be very tough for Oregon to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. With three quad wins, including a blowout victory over No. 7 Arizona, the Ducks have a decent resume, but they need to keep winning.

To even be considered for an at-large bid, the Ducks will need to win their final three games against Oregon State, California, and Stanford. Those opponents are the three worst teams in the conference so if Oregon loses just one of those games, they will out of the running for an at-large bid.

If the Ducks win all three games, they will need to make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament. Will two wins be enough? Oregon could take the decision out of the committee’s hands by winning the Pac-12 Tournament and securing the automatic qualifier.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

