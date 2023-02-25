March Madness is on the horizon as the men’s college basketball regular season winds down. Most Power Five teams have three games left in the regular season before their respective conference tournaments. For bubble teams, winning these final games will elevate their chances of playing in the postseason. One team from the Big 12 is on the right side of the bubble. According to CBS College Hoops expert Jerry Palm, the West Virginia Mountaineers are among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Good day to be great ☝️ 🆚 Kansas

📍 Allen Fieldhouse

⏰ 4 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN #HailWV pic.twitter.com/lXeQ3zcVqx — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 25, 2023

West Virginia Among Last Four In According To CBS Sports

In Palm’s latest bracket update on February 24, West Virginia is one of the final four teams to make the NCAA Tournament. If the season ended today, West Virginia would advance to the postseason, where they would travel to Dayton to play Wisconsin in the First Four.

Led by head coach Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers enter the weekend at 16-12, with a Big 12 record of 5-10.

The last two weeks have been unkind to the Mountaineers, as they have lost three of four games. There are no such things as good losses, but two of those defeats came against top-10 ranked opponents in Texas and Baylor, so they won’t be detrimental to West Virginia’s resume.

What West Virginia has in its favor is its NET rating of 27. Additionally, no losses in Quads 3 and 4 is a positive on its resume.

West Virginia Can Improve Its Resume To End The Season

West Virginia’s closing stretch of the regular season is arguably the toughest in the country.

West Virginia’s final three games are against No. 3 Kansas, No. 23 Iowa State, and No. 14 Kansas State.

If the Mountaineers win all three games, they will be guaranteed an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Even if West Virginia wins one or two of these games, its resume will still be very enticing in the eyes of the Selection Committee.