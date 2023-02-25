College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Tournament Predictions: CBS Picks West Virginia Among Last Four In

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
West Virginia Mountaineers players gather to high-five.

March Madness is on the horizon as the men’s college basketball regular season winds down. Most Power Five teams have three games left in the regular season before their respective conference tournaments. For bubble teams, winning these final games will elevate their chances of playing in the postseason. One team from the Big 12 is on the right side of the bubble. According to CBS College Hoops expert Jerry Palm, the West Virginia Mountaineers are among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia Among Last Four In According To CBS Sports

In Palm’s latest bracket update on February 24, West Virginia is one of the final four teams to make the NCAA Tournament. If the season ended today, West Virginia would advance to the postseason, where they would travel to Dayton to play Wisconsin in the First Four.

Led by head coach Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers enter the weekend at 16-12, with a Big 12 record of 5-10.

The last two weeks have been unkind to the Mountaineers, as they have lost three of four games. There are no such things as good losses, but two of those defeats came against top-10 ranked opponents in Texas and Baylor, so they won’t be detrimental to West Virginia’s resume.

What West Virginia has in its favor is its NET rating of 27. Additionally, no losses in Quads 3 and 4 is a positive on its resume.

West Virginia Can Improve Its Resume To End The Season

West Virginia’s closing stretch of the regular season is arguably the toughest in the country.

West Virginia’s final three games are against No. 3 Kansas, No. 23 Iowa State, and No. 14 Kansas State.

If the Mountaineers win all three games, they will be guaranteed an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Even if West Virginia wins one or two of these games, its resume will still be very enticing in the eyes of the Selection Committee.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson flexes.

NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Michigan Among Next Four Out

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian shoots a ball.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: CBS Picks Wisconsin Among Last Four In
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  50min
College Basketball News and Rumors
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares dribbles the ball.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: Andy Katz Picks Oregon Among First Four Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Armando Bacot of North Carolina holds the ball.
March Madness Bracket Predictions: ESPN Picks North Carolina Among First Four Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 24 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Basketball: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
March Madness 2023: What Is The Lowest Seed To Win NCAA Tournament?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Tournament march madness.
March Madness 2023: When Is Selection Sunday?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
TravisPerrySweet16
4-Star Kentucky Recruit Travis Perry Scores 61 In Front Of Head Coach John Calipari
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top