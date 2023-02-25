College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Tournament Predictions: CBS Picks Wisconsin Among Last Four In

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian shoots a ball.

With only nine days left in the men’s college basketball regular season, bubble teams are looking to make one final push before the conference tournaments. There are just a few chances left to impress the Selection Committee before Selection Sunday. One team finds itself as one of the last teams in the tournament. According to CBS College Hoops expert Jerry Palm, the Wisconsin Badgers are among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

CBS Picks Wisconsin Among Last Four In

Palm has the Badgers among the last four teams in the tournament. As one of the final four teams in the bracket, the Badgers would travel to Dayton to play in the First Four. As of February 24, Palm has Wisconsin playing West Virginia as 11 seeds in Dayton.

Wisconsin is 16-11 on the year with an 8-9 conference record, good enough for 11th place in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin can’t seem to get any momentum in February. The Badgers are 4-3 in their last seven games. Two of those victories – Ohio State and Penn State – are considered Quad 1 wins.

The Badgers Control Its Destiny

Wisconsin is in a good spot entering the final stretch before March Madness.

The Badgers are at Michigan, home to No. 5 Purdue, and at Minnesota to close the regular season. If Wisconsin wins two of those games, they will be in a great spot heading into the Big 10 Conference Tournament. If Wisconsin upsets Purdue, that might be enough to earn the Badgers an at-large bid.

If the Badgers win two of three games in the regular season and win two games in the Big Ten Tournament, there’s a strong chance Wisconsin receives an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares dribbles the ball.

NCAA Tournament Predictions: Andy Katz Picks Oregon Among First Four Out

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Armando Bacot of North Carolina holds the ball.
March Madness Bracket Predictions: ESPN Picks North Carolina Among First Four Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Basketball: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
March Madness 2023: What Is The Lowest Seed To Win NCAA Tournament?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Tournament march madness.
March Madness 2023: When Is Selection Sunday?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
TravisPerrySweet16
4-Star Kentucky Recruit Travis Perry Scores 61 In Front Of Head Coach John Calipari
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 23 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot shoots a free throw.
Bubble Watch: 5 Teams That Could Sneak Into The March Madness Bracket
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
donnie freeman
Alabama Crimson Tide on the Verge of Four-Star PF Donnie Freeman Commitment
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top