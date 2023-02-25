With only nine days left in the men’s college basketball regular season, bubble teams are looking to make one final push before the conference tournaments. There are just a few chances left to impress the Selection Committee before Selection Sunday. One team finds itself as one of the last teams in the tournament. According to CBS College Hoops expert Jerry Palm, the Wisconsin Badgers are among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Chucky with 🔒👇 defense Not only does @ChuckyHepburn rank top five in the Big Ten with 43 steals, they've been clutch too • vs. USC – 0:15 left

• Maryland – 0:03 left

• at Iowa – 0:27 left in OT

• Minnesota – 0:04 left

• Michigan – 0:16 left pic.twitter.com/Cr8tMbo6Kn — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 24, 2023

CBS Picks Wisconsin Among Last Four In

Palm has the Badgers among the last four teams in the tournament. As one of the final four teams in the bracket, the Badgers would travel to Dayton to play in the First Four. As of February 24, Palm has Wisconsin playing West Virginia as 11 seeds in Dayton.

Wisconsin is 16-11 on the year with an 8-9 conference record, good enough for 11th place in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin can’t seem to get any momentum in February. The Badgers are 4-3 in their last seven games. Two of those victories – Ohio State and Penn State – are considered Quad 1 wins.

The Badgers Control Its Destiny

Wisconsin is in a good spot entering the final stretch before March Madness.

The Badgers are at Michigan, home to No. 5 Purdue, and at Minnesota to close the regular season. If Wisconsin wins two of those games, they will be in a great spot heading into the Big 10 Conference Tournament. If Wisconsin upsets Purdue, that might be enough to earn the Badgers an at-large bid.

If the Badgers win two of three games in the regular season and win two games in the Big Ten Tournament, there’s a strong chance Wisconsin receives an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.