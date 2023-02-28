College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Arizona State Among Last Four In

Dan Girolamo
Arizona State San Devils basketball team celebrate together.

Bracketology is heating up as college basketball teams make their final impressions on the Selection Committee before conference tournaments. There is no room for error for teams on bubble watch. One team finds itself in the field thanks to a miracle shot. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Arizona State Sun Devils are among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN Has Arizona State Among Last Four In

In Lunardi’s updated bracket on February 28, Arizona State is the last team in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sun Devils are projected to be in the tournament because of Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s 60-foot buzzer-beater over the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats.

As of Tuesday, Arizona State is 20-9 and fourth in the Pac-12 with a conference record of 11-7. The Sun Devils are heating up at the right time, winning four of their last five games against Pac-12 opponents.

Arizona State has a NET rating of 61 with four Quad 1 wins and five Quad 2 wins. However, their Quad 4 loss to Texas Southern looms large as they fight for an at-large bid.

Arizona State Has Two Chances To Significantly Improve Resume

Before the Pac-12 tournament, Arizona State will have two chances to improve its resume.

To close out the regular season, the Sun Devils travel to No. 4 UCLA on March 2 and USC on March 4. Both games would be considered Quad 1 wins if the Sun Devils could come away with victories.

Upsetting UCLA, a top-five team in the country, would be huge for Arizona State’s resume. However, defeating USC is more realistic and still beneficial in the grand scheme of the season.

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

