NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Oklahoma State Among Last Four In

Dan Girolamo
Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson dribbles.

It’s the final stretch in men’s college basketball as teams in Power Five conferences enter the final week of the regular season. For teams on bubble watch, they must keep winning to improve their NCAA Tournament resume. One team from the Big 12 is in danger of falling out of the tournament. According to ESPN’s Joe Lundardi, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN Has Oklahoma State Among Last Four In

Ahead of the Monday (2/27) night slate, Lunardi has Oklahoma State in the last four in. Specifically, the Cowboys are the last team in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys are 16-13 on the season with a 7-9 record in the Big 12 conference. The Cowboys has been one of many peaks and valleys. From January 28 to February 11, the Cowboys won five straight games. Since February 14, Oklahoma State has lost four straight games.

Overall, the Cowboys have a NET rating of 46 with records of 5-10 in Quad 1 and 3-2 in Quad 1. However, the Quad 3 loss to Southern Illinois is an eyesore on the Cowboys’ resume.

Oklahoma State Has A Must-Win Game Against Baylor

Oklahoma State is on the verge of becoming one of the first four teams out of the tournament if their losing streak continues.

The Cowboys play No. 7 Baylor at home on Monday night in a must-win game. According to Lunardi, Oklahoma State will fall out of the field with a loss to Baylor.

After Baylor, the Cowboys will travel to Texas Tech on Saturday, March 4, to finish the regular season before heading to the Big 12 Tournament next week.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
