The transfer portal has become a pivotal platform for players seeking new opportunities, and quarterbacks, in particular, are often at the center of attention. The latest buzz surrounds Kansas State’s Will Howard, who, after an impressive tenure with the Wildcats, has cast his name into the transfer portal. While there are several contenders for his signature, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are believed to be among his favored options.

Will Howard Enters Transfer Portal With Avery Johnson Set to Take Over at K-State

Despite his notable achievements at Kansas State, including leading the team to the Big 12 Championship in 2022 and amassing impressive stats with 48 career touchdown passes and 5,786 yards, Howard found himself sharing reps with freshman quarterback Avery Johnson.

With Johnson poised to be the future for Kansas State, Howard’s entry into the portal seems a strategic step for his career.

Thank you Wildcat Nation. For everything 💜 pic.twitter.com/C9SSz8xtAJ — Will Howard (@whoward_) November 27, 2023

Howard’s skills on the field make him a coveted prospect for many programs. Known for his dual-threat capabilities, Howard has completed just under 60% of his passes throughout his career, throwing for 48 touchdowns to just 25 interceptions.

His ground game is equally adept, having accumulated 921 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. This season, he threw 24 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions, further solidifying his reputation as a reliable quarterback​

Nebraska Among Howard’s Top Options

The Nebraska Cornhuskers emerge as a potential destination for Howard. Nebraska’s current quarterback situation leaves much to be desired, with a collective performance that contributed to a less-than-stellar season. With the likes of Jeff Sims and Heinrich Haarberg underperforming,

Nebraska’s hunt for a quarterback upgrade in the transfer portal is evident. Howard, with his proven track record and dual-threat capability, could be the answer Nebraska is looking for. His ability to adapt and contribute both in passing and rushing aligns well with Nebraska’s needs, and his arrival could mark a significant turning point for the team.

Working with Matt Rhule, who has NFL head coaching experience, could be just the incentive Howard needs to head to the Huskers. But they aren’t the only school chasing the quarterback.

Howard will not be short of options with many top college football programs chasing his signature. Schools such as Auburn, Washington, and Kentucky are also believed to be in the hunt.

In considering Nebraska, Howard would not only bring his athletic ability but also his experience and leadership skills, qualities that could greatly benefit a team looking to revitalize its football program. His potential move to Nebraska is seen not just as a transfer but as a strategic opportunity to elevate both his career and the fortunes of his new team.