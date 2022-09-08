New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

NFL football is back and there is an AFC Easts showdown to start off the season when the New England Patriots travel to Miami to battle the heat, humidity, and the Dolphins.

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Picks

Patriots vs Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Dolphins Money Line @ -175 with Bovada

The Dolphins have been revamped and they are looking like a strong contender to make the AFC playoffs this season. Tua is back and he has Tyreek Hill to throw to and Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at the running back position. The Patriots had trouble stopping the run last year and the new additions are a big help for an offense that new head coach Mike McDaniel is looking for big things out of. For the first pick in the parlay, we are going with the Dolphins to win outright. I don’t expect this to be an extremely high-scoring game, and I don’t feel too comfortable with the spread, but the Moneyline is where it is at.

Patriots vs Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Mac Jones under 231.5 passing yards @ -113 with Bovada

This isn’t a huge knock on Mac Jones, but he just doesn’t have the weapons to throw for over 231 yards in the season opener. He was a Pro Bowl selection last year, throwing for 3,801 yards and completing 67.6% of his passes. The problem is that his top receiver is Davante Parker who they got in a trade with the Dolphins in the offseason. Parker and Hunter Henry are really all they have got at this point. Also, if you paid any attention to the Patriots during training camp, you know that there were a lot of questions about who was calling the plays on offense, and the fact that they just looked lost throughout camp. This is an offense with problems and that is a high number of yards that we are definitely taking the under with.

Patriots vs Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Tua Tagovailoa over 9.5 rushing yards @ -121 with Bovada

To cap off our parlay in this game we are going with Tua Tagovailoa to rush for over 9.5 yards. Tua has rushed for 237 yards in his two-year career, and he built his college career on running the ball out of the pocket. Yes, he has definitely settled down running the ball since he came into the league, but 9.5 yards seems like a very low number. That is one run for a first down on a broken play away from covering this pick. I just think this pick is a lock because Tua still has his legs and even though he is only averaging about four yards rushing a game, he is still one play from taking care of this and completing the parlay.

