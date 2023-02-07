NHL News and Rumors

New Islanders All-Star, Bo Horvat, Debuts during Monday’s win

Jeff Hawkins
3 min read
Bo Horvat first game with Isles (1)

On the ice for the final seconds of Monday’s 2-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers, newcomer Bo Horvat battled for control of the puck as the Wells Fargo Center buzzer sounded, ending his New York Islanders’ debut. 

The recently acquired All-Star center failed to record a point in 19:08 of ice time, including 2:55 on the power play, but he did generate four shots on goal and didn’t look out of place as the Islanders secured a much-needed victory coming off an eight-day break. 

Horvat was acquired and subsequently signed to a long-term contract to, in part, put a jolt in the Islanders’ stagnant offense. 

It may take some time.

Bo Horvat Signs On For Long Haul 

Coming out of the Islanders’ all-star break, Horvat on Monday dressed for his first game since his Jan. 30 trade from the Vancouver Canucks. He began on the top forward line with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey and first power-play unit. 

Horvat’s presence and playmaking skills are expected to boost the Islanders’ power play. It entered Monday as the league’s lowest-rated unit, scoring on just 15.5 percent of its opportunities.  

To prepare for his debut, Horvat participated in Sunday’s practice and Monday morning’s skate. During his early 5-on-5 shifts against the Flyers, the 27-year-old basically kept his game simple. He registered a few quality chances during a first-period man-advantage situation.

Islanders GM: ‘We came in … we signed’ 

On Sunday, Horvat agreed to an 8-year contract with the Islanders. Financial terms were not released. He could have filed for unrestricted free agency this offseason. 

“It’s a relief to be honest with you,” Horvat said, as reported by NHL.com. “It’s been a mental grind of a year to say the least. To be locked in here for eight years is special to me.”   

If only all negotiations could be this easy.  

“We were able to get it done, quite frankly, first thing this morning,” Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “When he came in, he had a conversation with his representative, and we signed.” 

Monday’s win lifted the Islanders into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. Still, it’s a precarious situation, considering the Penguins have four games in hand on the Islanders, who host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, the Canucks on Thursday and Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. 

By week’s end, the Islanders should have a good idea of what the next eight years will look like with Horvat in the lineup. 

 

 

Topics  
Islanders NHL News and Rumors Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

