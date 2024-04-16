NHL News and Rumors

New York Islanders playoff bound after win over Devils

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

The New York Islanders became the 15th National Hockey League team to reach the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday. The Islanders clinched their playoff spot by beating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Who contributed for the Islanders?

New York had a goal and an assist each from Brock Nelson of Warroad, Minnesota and Kyle Palmieri of Smithtown, New York. Two more Islanders had a multi-point game as Pierre Engvall of Ljungby, Sweden and Anders Lee of Edina, Minnesota had two assists each. The other two Islanders goal scorers were Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa, Ontario and Kyle MacLean of Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

How many points do the Islanders have?

The Islanders clinched a playoff spot with 92 points. After 81 games, they have a record of 38 wins, 27 regulation losses and 16 losses in extra time.

Who was responsible for the turn around?

In the last dozen games, the Islanders have posted a record of nine wins, two regulation losses and one loss in extra time. They have outscored their opponents 35-27 during that stretch. The Islanders have been led offensively by Palmieri, who has had seven goals and five assists for 12 points and goaltender Semyon Varlamov of Samara, Russia, who has a record of seven wins and one loss, with a goals against average of 2.00 and a save percentage of .936.

Four teams battling for final spot

The Washington Capitals clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The Detroit Red Wings are postseason bound if they beat the Montreal Canadiens and if the Capitals lose to the Flyers on Tuesday. The Red Wings and Capitals close out their regular season tonight.

However, the Flyers have not been eliminated yet either. They can still clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Capitals, a Canadiens win over the Red Wings and a New York Islanders win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The Penguins are in with a win, and a Capitals and Red Wings loss.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Islanders NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Don Granato

Sabres fire NHL head coach Don Granato

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
Salt Lake City
The Latest on the Arizona Coyotes Relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
New York Rangers set franchise record for most wins in a regular season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Chandler Stephenson
Eight playoff teams in the NHL Western Conference determined
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22676772_168396541_lowres-2
Filip Forsberg records 11th career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22968963_168396541_lowres-2
Ducks left winger Jakob Silfverberg retires at age 33
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top