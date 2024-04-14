NHL News and Rumors

New York Rangers set franchise record for most wins in a regular season

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

The New York Rangers set a franchise record for most wins in a single regular season with 54. The Rangers accomplished the feat by beating the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

When did the Rangers win 53 games in a season?

The Rangers won 53 games during the 2014-15 National Hockey League regular season. That year the Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy with 113 points (53 wins, 22 regulation losses and seven losses in extra time). In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in five games in the first round and the Washington Capitals in seven games in the second round. Then in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Rangers played the Tampa Bay Lightning, but lost in seven games.

Inside Look at the Rangers’s 54th win?

The Rangers got a second period shorthanded goal by defenseman Braden Schneider of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and a game-tying goal by Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia from Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 2-2 goal came with four minutes and 17 seconds left in the third period. In the shootout, the Rangers got goals from Panarin and Trocheck.

How many points do the Rangers have this season?

The Rangers have a record of 54 wins, 23 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 112 points. They have one more point than the Dallas Stars, who are in second place with 111 points. The Rangers have one more game this season. That will be on Monday night when they host the Ottawa Senators. With a win over the Senators, the Rangers set a franchise record for points in a season with 114, one more point than 113 in 2014-15.

Eastern Conference Playoff Chase

Even though the New York Islanders lost on Saturday, they still got a valuable point. The Islanders improved to 90 points on the season, and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals are tied for eighth place with 87 points, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are one point back with 86 points.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

