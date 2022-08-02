The New York Yankees have been outstanding this season as they currently have the best record in all of baseball at 70-34. They’re one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of the best record in the league and they realize that if they want to continue playing the type of baseball that they have, they need to go out and make some more moves for the playoffs.

New York went out and added Andrew Benintendi early during the trade deadline and didn’t stop there. The Yankees acquired both Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Frankie Montas was one of the hottest names in the trade market. The Yankees are adding a guy that can be their number two, which is going to be huge for them come October. Frankie Montas currently has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Yankees Didn’t Trade Volpe or Others For Montas

The biggest thing for the New York Yankees right now is to make sure that they can hold on to some of their top prospects if they want to make another big move in the next few hours, or in the offseason.

According to Jeff Passan:

“The New York Yankees are acquiring right-hander Frankie Montas and right-handed reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland A’s, sources tell ESPN. First was Andrew Benintendi. Then was Scott Effross. And now the Yankees get Montas to join their rotation.” “The A’s return for Frankie Montas is left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman, sources tell ESPN. @JackCurryYES was on both ends of the deal. Waldichuk is the headliner, and he’s a very good one. Has 116 Ks in 76.1 IP.”

It’s unclear when Frankie Montas is going to make his debut with the New York Yankees. New York is currently taking on the Seattle Mariners for another two games and then will travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals for three games.