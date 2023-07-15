NFL Offseason: RB Joe Mixon, Bengals Restructure Contract for 2023

It’s a win, win in Cincinnati

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals have reached an agreement on a restructured contract that will keep the former Pro Bowl running back with the team for the 2023 season, as reported by multiple sources. Mixon was entering the third year of a four-year, $48 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $9.4 million this season, which was not guaranteed. The terms of the restructured deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who had $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary, agreed tonight to restructure his contract to remain in Cincinnati. “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” said his agent… pic.twitter.com/AbMNhDteDL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023

Mixon Was A Big Question Mark Heading Into 2023

The restructured contract for Mixon comes amidst a challenging market for running backs in the NFL, where their value is not being recognized to the same extent as in the past. Several top running backs, including Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs, are facing contract disputes and have struggled to secure compensation that aligns with their talent and contributions.

Mixon’s status for the 2023 season was uncertain as he approached the upcoming season with a non-guaranteed contract. However, with the new agreement, he will continue to be a key contributor to the Bengals’ high-powered offense, which features quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This dynamic group has led the Bengals to consecutive trips to the AFC championship game and a Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season. The team is now focused on winning their first Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season.

Mixon is Coming Off a Solid 2022

In the 2022 season, Mixon recorded 814 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry in 14 games. He also contributed as a receiver, catching 60 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns. With Mixon as the lead running back, the Bengals’ backfield also includes rookie Chase Brown and veteran Trayveon Williams. Samaje Perine, who shared the backfield with Mixon in recent seasons, joined the Denver Broncos in free agency during the offseason.