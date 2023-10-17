The Detroit Red Wings look like they could be poised to shake off the rebuilding label. Winners of two straight, the Red Wings blanked the host Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

Twitter users responded to the Red Wings’ early balanced scoring and goalie James Reimer becoming just the third goalie to record a shutout during his Red Wings debut.

Columbus fans kept coming back for more …

I have been to NWA four out of the last five days and I wouldnt trade it for the world #cbj pic.twitter.com/o6zhyORabN — Sarah (@sarah____kent) October 16, 2023

Fashionable …

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider displayed fancy pregame stickwork …

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin provided a thrill for a young fan …

Shayne Gostisbehere appears to be fitting in. The new defenseman opened Monday’s scoring with his first tally with the Red Wings, beating goalie Spencer Martin, who made his first start for the Blue Jackets …

👻🐻's first as a Red Wing! (& that pass by JV… 👌) pic.twitter.com/nvCccw4Pfs — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 16, 2023

First-period intermission fun fact …

On this day in 1946, Gordie Howe made his NHL debut and scored his first goal in a 3-3 tie against the Maple Leafs #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/KVjEknaZ0r — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) October 16, 2023

Off a second-period turnover, former first-round draft pick Michael Rasmussen displayed patience and determination to notch his first goal of the campaign …

Compher intercepts the puck and Rasmussen sticks with it to score his 1st of the season! 🚨 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/bQsecRP1z6 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 17, 2023

Larkin’s speed and slick puck-handling helped the Wings claim a 3-0 advantage on a second-period power play …

LARKIN! 🚨 Seider → DeBrincat → the captain, who breaks in and tucks it 5-hole. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/xduN2ZMAod — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 17, 2023

Andrew Copp pounced on a rebound to close out the scoring …

Copp scores off of a Raymond rebound – two straight power play goals and Detroit is up 4-0! 🚨 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/s7XCX47epi — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 17, 2023

The Red Wings and Klim Kostin KO’d the host club …

Final score: Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 0 …

A SHUTOUT W FOR THE #REDWINGS! pic.twitter.com/90ZOQABTqP — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 17, 2023

Solid start. The Red Wings skated away with their second win in three NHL games this season …

THAT WAS FUN pic.twitter.com/eZDz4NBr1z — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 17, 2023

Everyone should pause to listen to Mickey Redmond reminisce about life …

Mickey Redmond has memories of when he was with the Canadiens and thoughts about tonight's 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/apAmln32kx — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 17, 2023

Reimer turned aside several quality first-period scoring chances en route to his 29th career shutout …

We hear from Red Wings goaltender James Reimer, who made 23 saves and became the third goaltender in Detroit history to record a shutout in his Wings debut.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/QdAkp5UbcJ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 17, 2023

Red Wings’ postgame observations …

Tonight's #LGRW game recap: 🐙 #RedWings hockey is actually fun

🐙 13 goals through 3 games 👀

🐙 Reimer debut shutout!

🐙 Gostisbehere 1st Red Wings goal, great defensive plays

🐙 Larkin & DeBrincat connection continues

🐙 Compher has been really good

🐙 Klim Kostin: beast 💪 pic.twitter.com/pxocdN1rMF — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 17, 2023

The three stars …

