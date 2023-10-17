NHL News and Rumors

NHL 2023: Twitter Reacts To Detroit Red Wings Goalie James Reimer, Balanced Scoring Upending Columbus Blue Jackets At Nationwide Arena

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
red wings goalie james reimer blanks blue jackets (1)

The Detroit Red Wings look like they could be poised to shake off the rebuilding label. Winners of two straight, the Red Wings blanked the host Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

Twitter users responded to the Red Wings’ early balanced scoring and goalie James Reimer becoming just the third goalie to record a shutout during his Red Wings debut.

Columbus fans kept coming back for more …

Fashionable …

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider displayed fancy pregame stickwork …

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin provided a thrill for a young fan …

Shayne Gostisbehere appears to be fitting in. The new defenseman opened Monday’s scoring with his first tally with the Red Wings, beating goalie Spencer Martin, who made his first start for the Blue Jackets …

First-period intermission fun fact …

Off a second-period turnover, former first-round draft pick Michael Rasmussen displayed patience and determination to notch his first goal of the campaign …

Larkin’s speed and slick puck-handling helped the Wings claim a 3-0 advantage on a second-period power play …

Andrew Copp pounced on a rebound to close out the scoring …

The Red Wings and Klim Kostin KO’d the host club …

Final score: Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 0 …

Solid start. The Red Wings skated away with their second win in three NHL games this season …

Everyone should pause to listen to Mickey Redmond reminisce about life …

Reimer turned aside several quality first-period scoring chances en route to his 29th career shutout …

Red Wings’ postgame observations …

The three stars …

Red Wings-Blue Jackets postgame stats card …

Topics  
Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Frank Vatrano

Frank Vatrano makes Ducks franchise history with weekend hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
NHL News and Rumors
matthews
Auston Matthews records second hat trick to start the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 15 2023
NHL News and Rumors
AErne_1
Oilers sign left winger Adam Erne and Lightning sign left winger Austin Watson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 15 2023
NHL News and Rumors
red wings season opener at devils (1)
NHL Season Openers: Twitter Reacts To Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils Dumping Detroit Red Wings At Prudential Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 12 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Connor Bedard
18 Year Old Connor Bedard Scores His First Career NHL Goal For Chicago Blackhawks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 12 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser and Auston Matthews shine on NHL’s second night
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 12 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Angus Booth (81) shoots against the stick of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46)
What is Frozen Frenzy? NHL RedZone Coming To ESPN
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top