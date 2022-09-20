NHL News and Rumors

NHL All-Stars PK Subban, Zdeno Chara, Keith Yandle announce retirement

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
In a wild Tuesday morning in the National Hockey League, three former NHL All-Star defensemen all announced their retirement. They were P.K. Subban from the New Jersey Devils, Zdeno Chara from the New York Islanders, and Keith Yandle from the Philadelphia Flyers.

P.K. Subban

Subban played the last 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. In 834 games, he had 115 goals, 352 assists and 467 points. Subban was a +5 with 905 penalty minutes, 189 power-play points, five shorthanded points, 18 game-winning goals, 1963 points, one faceoff win, 1112 blocked shots, 1044 hits, 303 takeaways and 863 giveaways.

The Toronto native won the Norris Trophy in 2012-13. That year he had 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points in 43 games with the Canadiens. Subban also was an All-Star with the Canadiens in 2016, and with the Predators in 2017 and 2018.

Zdeno Chara

Chara, a native of Trencin, Slovakia, played 24 NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and Washington Capitals. In 1680 games, he had 209 goals and 471 assists for 680 points. He was a +301 with 2085 penalty minutes, 226 power-play points, 35 shorthanded points, 35 game-winning goals, and 3419 shots on goal.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, he led all players in postseason plus/minus with a +16 the year Boston beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games to win the Stanley Cup. Chara was also a NHL-high +33 with the Bruins in 2010-11. Chara won the Norris Trophy with the Bruins in 2008-09. That year he had 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points in 80 games. Chara was also a six-time All-Star. He represented the Senators at the 2003 NHL All-Star Game, and the Bruins in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012. Chara’s 1680 NHL games played is seventh all-time.

Keith Yandle

Yandle, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, played 16 seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, and Philadelphia Flyers. He is best known for playing in a NHL record 989 consecutive games.

In 1109 NHL games since 2006, Yandle had 103 goals and 516 assists for 619 points. He was a -103 with 616 penalty minutes, 293 power-play points, 16 game-winning goals, four shorthanded points, and 2406 shots on goal. Yandle represented the Phoenix Coyotes at the 2011 and 2012 NHL All-Star Games, as well as the Panthers at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
