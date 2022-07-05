NHL Coaching Changes Make Hockey Headlines | NHL News

The big news in the National Hockey League over the last few days is the fact that there have been some notable coaching changes. There are new head coaches in Winnipeg, Boston and Detroit, while the San Jose Sharks are suddenly in the market for a new head coach themselves. Let’s take a look at what has unfolded. Below, we’ll break down a few of the NHL coaching changes that shocked the hockey world this past week.

Detroit Red Wings Name Derek Lalonde as Head Coach

The Detroit Red Wings named Derek Lalonde of Brasher Falls, New York as their new head coach on Thursday according to the Associated Press.

Lalonde had been the assistant coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning over the last four seasons, and was part of the coaching staff in central Florida that won the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup. At the minor hockey league level, Lalonde was the head coach of the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League from 2012 to 2014.

In his first season with the Gamblers, Lalonde guided Green Bay to the 2012 Clark Cup. He then went on to coach the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL from 2014 to 2016, and the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League from 2016 to 2018.

Prior to being with the Gamblers, Lalonde was an assistant coach at the National Collegiate Athletic Association level for eight years (three seasons at Ferris State from 2003 to 2006 and five seasons at University of Denver from 2006 to 2011).

Remember, Lalonde was initially hired by current Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman in Tampa Bay in 2018 before Yzerman left the Lightning.

Boston Bruins Sign Veteran Head Coach Jim Montgomery

The Bruins named Jim Montgomery of Montreal, Quebec as their new head coach on Friday.

Montgomery replaced Bruce Cassidy of Ottawa, Ontario. Cassidy has since been named the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is Montgomery’s second NHL head coaching assignment as he was previously with the Dallas Stars from 2018 to 2020. Over the last two seasons Montgomery was the assistant coach of the St. Louis Blues.

Prior to his NHL coaching experience, Montgomery was an assistant coach in the United Hockey League with the Missouri River Otters, coached a decade at the NCAA level with Notre Dame, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (assistant coach), and the University of Denver (head coach), and was the head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he won two Clark Cup titles in 2011 and 2013.

Winnipeg Jets Bring Back Coach Rick Bowness

The Winnipeg Jets are bringing back Rick Bowness as their new head coach as of Sunday.

Bowness previously coached the original Jets in 1988-89 before the franchise moved to Phoenix. Some speculated that Bowness might retire from coaching after leaving the Stars after three seasons, but that is clearly not the case.

Bowness has been the head coach in five decades now.

The 67 year-old was with the Boston Bruins (1991-92), Ottawa Senators (1992-96), New York Islanders (1996-98), Phoenix Coyotes (2003-04), and Dallas Stars (2019-22).

San Jose Sharks Fire Bob Boughner

The San Jose Sharks are another NHL team that will be undergoing some coaching changes during the offseason. The Sharks made the hockey headlines by firing head coach Bob Boughner on Friday.

Boughner had been the Sharks head coach since December 11, 2019. He was initially the interim head coach when San Jose fired Peter DeBoer, and then was given permanent coaching duties on September 22, 2022.

The Sharks struggled in each of DeBoer’s seasons in northern California, as San Jose went 67-85-23.