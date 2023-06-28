Steve Yzerman is mining for more offense.

Entering Wednesday’s NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings’ general manager is flush with draft capital and has been linked to several proven goal-scorers via the trade market.

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals scored last season, collecting 237 in 82 outings.

Only three skaters, Dylan Larkin (32 goals), David Perron (24) and Dominik Kubalik (20) surpassed the 20-goal mark. In comparison, the Edmonton Oilers fielded four players with at least 36 tallies, including Connor McDavid’s 64 and Leon Draisaitl’s 52.

With five picks in the opening 43 selections and a host of young prospects, Yzerman appears primed to help accelerate the franchise’s rebuilding process. Here are the top two snipers Yzerman reportedly is targeting to improve the Red Wings’ top-six scoring depth:

Option No. 1: Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat

A Michigan native, DeBrincat has compiled 100 goals over the past, including 41 during 2021-22. The restricted free agent carries a cap hit of $6.4 million and the Senators are taking the 25-year-old forward to arbitration.

DeBrincat could be Yzerman’s top option. The Red Wings will not shy away from his 5-foot-8 stature, preferring to focus on his shifty, opportunistic scoring prowess.

The Senators could ask for a package of a first-round pick, a second-rounder and an NHL-ready skater.

Yzerman likely will not surrender the No. 9 overall pick, but the 17th could be in play. Along with one of the Red Wings’ three second-round selections and young forwards like Joe Veleno or Filip Zadina, the Red Wings could outbid its comp. Both Veleno and Zadina are former first-round draft choices who have yet to establish themselves as bona-fide NHL skaters.

With interest mounting from a series of franchises, Yzerman may have to overpay to acquire DeBrincat.

Option No. 2: Philadelphia Flyers Center Travis Konecny

Coming off a career-high 31 goals in 60 games last season, Konecny could solve more than one problem Yzerman has this offseason. The Red Wings need scoring, grit and a second-line center. Konecny, who hs a “reasonable” $5.5 million cap hit, could provide them with a trifecta.

Plus, he has two years remaining on his contract.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ front office could move around five players to help reshape the lineup. Yzerman is waiting for a call.

The Flyers reportedly are demanding a first-rounder, a second-rounder and a prospect/player. Don’t look for Yzerman to jettison defenseman Simon Edvinsson or forwards Marco Kasper and Carter Mazur, but by offering Veleno or Zadina, it could be enough to get a deal done.

Yzerman pulled off a draft-day deal last season, acquiring goalie Ville Husso for a third-round selection. Yzerman seeks to utilize the same template, especially with the pending free-agent class appearing thin.

