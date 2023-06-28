NHL News and Rumors

NHL Draft 2023: Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman Primed To Trade For Proven Scorer

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
seve yzerman ready to make draft day trade (1)

Steve Yzerman is mining for more offense.

Entering Wednesday’s NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings’ general manager is flush with draft capital and has been linked to several proven goal-scorers via the trade market.

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals scored last season, collecting 237 in 82 outings.

Only three skaters, Dylan Larkin (32 goals), David Perron (24) and Dominik Kubalik (20) surpassed the 20-goal mark. In comparison, the Edmonton Oilers fielded four players with at least 36 tallies, including Connor McDavid’s 64 and Leon Draisaitl’s 52.

With five picks in the opening 43 selections and a host of young prospects, Yzerman appears primed to help accelerate the franchise’s rebuilding process. Here are the top two snipers Yzerman reportedly is targeting to improve the Red Wings’ top-six scoring depth:

Option No. 1: Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat

A Michigan native, DeBrincat has compiled 100 goals over the past, including 41 during 2021-22. The restricted free agent carries a cap hit of $6.4 million and the Senators are taking the 25-year-old forward to arbitration.

DeBrincat could be Yzerman’s top option. The Red Wings will not shy away from his 5-foot-8 stature, preferring to focus on his shifty, opportunistic scoring prowess.

The Senators could ask for a package of a first-round pick, a second-rounder and an NHL-ready skater.

Yzerman likely will not surrender the No. 9 overall pick, but the 17th could be in play. Along with one of the Red Wings’ three second-round selections and young forwards like Joe Veleno or Filip Zadina, the Red Wings could outbid its comp. Both Veleno and Zadina are former first-round draft choices who have yet to establish themselves as bona-fide NHL skaters.

With interest mounting from a series of franchises, Yzerman may have to overpay to acquire DeBrincat.

Option No. 2: Philadelphia Flyers Center Travis Konecny

Coming off a career-high 31 goals in 60 games last season, Konecny could solve more than one problem Yzerman has this offseason. The Red Wings need scoring, grit and a second-line center. Konecny, who hs a “reasonable” $5.5 million cap hit, could provide them with a trifecta.

Plus, he has two years remaining on his contract.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ front office could move around five players to help reshape the lineup. Yzerman is waiting for a call.

The Flyers reportedly are demanding a first-rounder, a second-rounder and a prospect/player. Don’t look for Yzerman to jettison defenseman Simon Edvinsson or forwards Marco Kasper and Carter Mazur, but by offering Veleno or Zadina, it could be enough to get a deal done.

Yzerman pulled off a draft-day deal last season, acquiring goalie Ville Husso for a third-round selection. Yzerman seeks to utilize the same template, especially with the pending free-agent class appearing thin.

NHL Betting Content You May Like

Topics  
Detroit Red Wings NHL Draft NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Jim Montgomery

Jack Adams winner replaced eventual Stanley Cup winner in same season for first time ever

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
Erik Karlsson-2
Erik Karlsson sets record for worst plus/minus for Norris Trophy winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Connor McDavid wins 2023 NHL Hart Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
Four NHL players inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame for 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Peter Laviolette
Rangers name Peter Laviolette head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
make stone celebrates stanley cup goal in game 5 (1)
Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Mark Stone Scoring Hat Trick, Vegas Golden Knights Blitzing Florida Panthers For 1st NHL Title
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18152971_168396541_lowres-2
Live Updates For Game 5 Of The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top