NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans React To Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews, Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Highlighting 9-Goal Scoring Trend

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

Down South, the host Tampa Bay Lightning were struck by a nine-goal scoring barrage, led by Matthew Tkachuk’s four-point effort.

In the “Great White North,” the visiting Anaheim Ducks were shot down by Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews, who collected his sixth hat trick this season and added two assists.

Both NHL games ended Saturday with identical scores of 9-2.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the league’s new scoring trend …

Panthers 9, Lightning 2

The Panthers extended their road winning streak to 11 games, becoming the sixth team in NHL history to reach that mark …

Scoring was a common theme for the Panthers Saturday night, netting nine goals in a game for the first time away from home …

A series of Panthers’ skaters registered multi-point efforts …

This power trio went beyond double digits in scoring …

Winners of five straight and nine of 10, the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers (36-15-4) remained hot, scoring at least four goals in seven of those outings …

Maple Leafs 9, Ducks 2

The Maple Leafs became the 15th team in league history to record a hat trick in at least three straight matches …

Here’s a bird’s eye view of Matthews’ third goal Saturday. With back-to-back hat tricks, he became the 10th player in league history to reach that mark …

Heady company for Matthews, who has 29 games remaining to move up the list …

After becoming the first skater to record six hat tricks in a season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96, Matthews deserved a hug …

Matthews secured a piece of team history as the third-place Maple Leafs improved to 29-16-8, 10 points behind the Panthers …

With 48 goals, Matthews has been treating opposing defenders as if they were jokes. On Monday he has a chance to become the first player in NHL history to register a hat trick in three straight outings …

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Wyatt Johnston

Stars give Predators record setting loss

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Auston Matthews ties Maple Leafs record for most hat tricks in a season with five
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Ohio Stadium
Blue Jackets to host Red Wings in 2025 NHL Stadium Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers name Sean Couturier team captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
T.J. Oshie sits on a bench.
Watch: T.J. Oshie’s Shootout Heroics From 2014 Winter Olympics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Brady Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk notches second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Morgan Rielly
Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suspended five games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top