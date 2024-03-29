NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Reply To Carolina Hurricanes Blanking Detroit Red Wings, Clinching Playoff Spot At PNC Arena

hurricanes red wings gamer shut out (1)

With the flu-bug sweeping through the Detroit Red Wings’ locker room, the Carolina Hurricanes’ defense made their opponent’s offense look sick.

Benefitting without having to defend Patrick Kane, who was out with an illness, the Hurricanes scored four second-period goals and stifled the struggling Red Wings during a 4-0 victory at PNC Arena on Thursday night.

The victory clinched a sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs for the Hurricanes, while the Red Wings remained two points behind the Washington Capitals for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis asking for franchise respect …

The Hurricanes looked ready while prepping to face the visiting Red Wings on Thursday night …

Drury to Drury …

Big day for Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond. At least it started that way. The Red Wings’ forward was limited to one shot in 23 shifts, including 44 seconds on the power play …

En route to the locker room after a scoreless first period, Andrei Svechnikov paused to discuss his 400th career game. The forward has compiled 310 points with the franchise …

Technical difficulties resulted during a defensive lapse by Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry as the Hurricanes opened the scoring when Sebastian Aho, who received a centering pass from Jake Guentzel, connected on hhis 32nd goal of the season …

Seth Jarvis, who was credited with a secondary helper on the game-opening goal, scored 57 seconds later, assisted by Aho and Guentzel …

Aho was credited with his 300th career assist on

Martin Necas continued the Hurricanes’ surge with his 23rd goal of the season at 10:46 of the middle frame …

Brady Skjel capped the Hurricanes’ scoring at 16:23 of the second period, aided by Aho and Jarvis …

Red Wings fan @dclynick66 gave Thursday’s second-period effort a thumbs down …

Final score: Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 0 …

While the Red Wings remained out of the playoff chase, the Hurricanes secured their postseason plans …

Hurricanes’ home salute …

The Red Wings’ faithful, meanwhile, is crying over the team’s lack of offense recently. They have been blanked in two of their past three outings with the playoffs on the line …

Carolina Hurricanes Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

