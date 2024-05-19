Entering Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Second Round series, Edmonton Oilers fans were concerned about the Stanley Cup contender looking fatigued during their previous postseason outing.

The Oilers, who finished fourth in regular-season goals per game (3.56), were outshot (35-23) and appeared to be outhustled during the second and third periods of the Game 5 loss.

Facing elimination on the road, Connor McDavid shook off a mini-slump with three assists and five different Oilers goal-scorers connected, leading the Oilers to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

Game 7 is scheduled for Monday night.

X (Twitter) fans replied to McDavid posting assists on three straight goals Saturday. During his previous three outings, he registered just one assist and a minus-two rating …

Per @PR_NHL Oilers Connor McDavid is the 10th player in history with 20+ points in 3+ consecutive postseasons pic.twitter.com/kWK8bZCmsG — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 19, 2024

One of the big decisions Kris Knoblauch made off paid dividends Saturday. The Oilers coach went with goalie Stuart Skinner, who was only forced to turn aside 14 shots, but rebounded from erratic, early-series play …

Stuart Skinner belief tweet. Great Edmonton kid. You got this Stu! #letsgooilers pic.twitter.com/2cfEL24SA8 — Chris Scheetz (@ChrisScheetz) May 18, 2024

Watching hockey in nature appeared to be a peaceful idea. In about 47 seconds of game time, however, things got wild …

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard appeared to score a buzzer-beating goal, but it was disallowed because of goalie interference. Was it the right call? …

Carrying over the frustration of having the last-second goal waived off, the Oilers’ skaters came out to start the second period with a purpose. Zach Hyman scored what proved to be the game-winning marker at 7:14 into the middle frame …

A set breakout led to Oilers’ Dylan Holloway opening the scoring 8:18 into the first period. Leon Draisaitl and Bouchard were credited with helpers on the well-executed play against loose defenders …

Great opening goal. Not a great defensive effort on the tying goal shortly after #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/7dKxp6qzZW — AntiMacro (@AntiMacro) May 19, 2024

The first-period assist helped Draisaitl put his mark on NHL playoff scoring …

Leon Draisaitl became the fourth-fastest player in #StanleyCup Playoffs history with 60 career assists, a mark his teammate Connor McDavid hit earlier in the series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4glTlI6Nox pic.twitter.com/RflPvXn9ZS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2024

Social media was blowing up over the “Bouch bomb” …

What a 🚀 by Bouchard off the post and in. Great pressure by the McDavid line. 97 & 93 with the assists again.

3-1 #Oilers pic.twitter.com/oUHFQDL0sY — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) May 19, 2024

Attempting to rebound from Saturday’s home loss, the Canucks seek to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2011 …

Game 7 on Monday at home. pic.twitter.com/JrJdC4GEcI — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 19, 2024