NHL Fans Respond To Vegas Golden Knights Denying Edmonton Oilers Piece of History, Halting 16-Game Winning Streak At T-Mobil Arena

Beginning with a strong save by goalie Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson capped the sequence by scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal, denying the Edmonton Oilers a piece of NHL history.

Stephenson’s marker resulted less than two minutes into the third period and the defending Stanley Cup champions earned a 3-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. It was the Oilers’ first loss since Dec. 19, 2023, a span of 17 outings.

The Oilers’ win streak was snapped at 16, one shy of the NHL record established by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

X (Twitter) users replied to Hill making 30 saves, including one on a backdoor one-timer by Leon Draisaitl late in the final frame, preserving the victory.

The Golden Knights embraced the victory …

Hill leads the league in goals-against average (1.88) and save percentage (.938). Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy credited his starting goalie for banking the two standings points …

During the extended winning streak, the Oilers outscored their opponents by 37 goals. The Golden Knights kicked aside that high-scoring trend, holding the Oilers to fewer than three goals for just the third time in 17 matches …

The Oilers’ PR machine rolled into action Tuesday afternoon …

Oilers’ fans also came out en masse to celebrate history in the making by the storied franchise. It’s hard to believe the Oilers’ Stanley Cup championship clubs from the 1980s didn’t achieve similar in-season success …

The real sound of the siren …

Pyramid puck drop …

Beginning with Vincent Desharnais’ poke-check turnover, Oilers star Connor McDavid and Draisaitl converted on an undefended, shorthanded breakaway. McDavid converted on his 10th goal and 27th point in past 27 outings …

Capitalizing with a backhander on a first-period rebound, Golden Knights’ Nic Roy extended his point-scoring streak to five games, tying the game at 1-1 at 18:06. He scored his 10th of the season one day after his 27th birthday ….

Stephenson beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner with the winner. Skinner, who turned aside 23 saves Tuesday, dropped his third decision in his past 22 starts …

Golden Knights’ William Karlsson “filthy” move helped close out the scoring with an empty netter with 34 seconds to go. After yielding just seven third-period goals during the 16-game win streak, the Oilers surrendered two Tuesday …

Since overcoming a slow November, the Oilers are 26-7-0 since hiring coach Kris Knoblauch, but remain in third place in the Pacific Division, 14 points behind the first-place Vancouver Canucks and seven points behind the second-place Golden Knights …

Golden Knights fans rejoiced Tuesday night in denying the Oilers a chance at earning a share of NHL history …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top