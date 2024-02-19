NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Stunned By Minnesota Wild’s 7-Goal 3rd Period, Hat Trick Trio Vs. Vancouver Canucks At Xcel Energy Center

Jeff Hawkins
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild

Combining for 17 goals Monday, the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks engaged in the highest-scoring NHL match this season. Aided by three different skaters earning hat tricks, the Wild registered a record-breaking 10-7 victory at Xcel Energy Center.

Paced by three goals each from Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and J.T. Miller, the Wild rallied from a 5-2, second-period deficit and cruised past the league’s top team with seven third-period goals. The Wild tied a franchise record for goals scored in a game and established the fastest four-goal stretch in team history (2:17). All four of those goals came with the man advantage.

The Wild improved to 26-23-6, but remained two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference’s No. 2 Wild Card spot.

The Pacific Division-leading Canucks (37-14-6) were called for seven penalties and dropped their second straight game.

X (Twitter) users responded to Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin also scoring for the offensive-minded Wild …

Ek, who also earned three assists and three power-play points, was the master of understatement after Monday’s game …

Here’s hoping this first-time fan understands he’s probably not going to get a football-like score the next game he attends an NHL match. But the way the players have been scoring recently, perhaps he will …

Showing off a pair of hatties …

The Wild established several team marks Monday …

The Wild made certain NHL fantasy players kicking off Week 19 extremely happy Monday …

Boldy attempted to describe the sur-real experience …

Crazy, is right. The Wild connected on six goals in less than six minutes of game action …

Kaprizov capped the scoring, lifting a shot into an empty net …

Recapping the Wild’s third period …

Final score: Wild 10, Canucks 7 …

The official NHL scoring summary. Happy reading …

NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks Wild X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
