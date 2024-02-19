Combining for 17 goals Monday, the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks engaged in the highest-scoring NHL match this season. Aided by three different skaters earning hat tricks, the Wild registered a record-breaking 10-7 victory at Xcel Energy Center.
Paced by three goals each from Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and J.T. Miller, the Wild rallied from a 5-2, second-period deficit and cruised past the league’s top team with seven third-period goals. The Wild tied a franchise record for goals scored in a game and established the fastest four-goal stretch in team history (2:17). All four of those goals came with the man advantage.
The Wild improved to 26-23-6, but remained two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference’s No. 2 Wild Card spot.
The Pacific Division-leading Canucks (37-14-6) were called for seven penalties and dropped their second straight game.
X (Twitter) users responded to Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin also scoring for the offensive-minded Wild …
Matt Boldy for President 🫡
— Wild Takes (@WildTakes10k) February 19, 2024
Ek, who also earned three assists and three power-play points, was the master of understatement after Monday’s game …
"Really excited to watch it."
🗣️ Ekker on the #mnwild making good use of the power play tonight. pic.twitter.com/vwP8YjBfBm
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 19, 2024
Here’s hoping this first-time fan understands he’s probably not going to get a football-like score the next game he attends an NHL match. But the way the players have been scoring recently, perhaps he will …
I took my son to his first @mnwild game! What a great time!!! #mnwild pic.twitter.com/5jtY9Jd2BK
— Ben Scheerer (@bsbenny1) February 19, 2024
Showing off a pair of hatties …
HATTY BOYS 🎩🎩🎩#mnwild pic.twitter.com/Q0oOIwnLaC
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 19, 2024
The Wild established several team marks Monday …
The @mnwild and @Canucks combined for 17 goals — the highest-scoring game this season — thanks in large part to hat tricks from Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and J.T. Miller.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wuATxuTB8f pic.twitter.com/Yn4bqHacdH
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2024
The Wild made certain NHL fantasy players kicking off Week 19 extremely happy Monday …
What if I told you that I have two players in both leagues to score two hat tricks on the same day?
I never had this before until Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson-Ek did it pic.twitter.com/l1IbSPB92Q
— Ashton (@SuperSenpaiZ) February 19, 2024
Boldy attempted to describe the sur-real experience …
"I don't think I've ever been part of something like that."
🗣️ Boldy recaps the #mnwild's 10-7 win over the Canucks. pic.twitter.com/460JRSptlb
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 19, 2024
Crazy, is right. The Wild connected on six goals in less than six minutes of game action …
6 Goals in less than 6 minutes is crazy
#MNWild pic.twitter.com/2GLP5ZrO76
— KD’s First Burner Account 🇸🇩 (@R3vampDev) February 19, 2024
Kaprizov capped the scoring, lifting a shot into an empty net …
KIRILL KAPRIZOV HAT TRICK
MINNESOTA WILD PUT UP A 10-PIECE MCNUGGET VS. VANCOUVER pic.twitter.com/IO1THlNee1
— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 19, 2024
Recapping the Wild’s third period …
A seven-goal third period for the @mnwild.
You could say it was a WILD afternoon. 😉 pic.twitter.com/04OA2CEqLv
— NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2024
Final score: Wild 10, Canucks 7 …
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! 🤯#mnwild x @WasteManagement pic.twitter.com/U7CXaN5D7l
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 19, 2024
The official NHL scoring summary. Happy reading …
so this happened #NHL #Canucks pic.twitter.com/qahFelgTY2
— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 19, 2024