Combining for 17 goals Monday, the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks engaged in the highest-scoring NHL match this season. Aided by three different skaters earning hat tricks, the Wild registered a record-breaking 10-7 victory at Xcel Energy Center.

Paced by three goals each from Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and J.T. Miller, the Wild rallied from a 5-2, second-period deficit and cruised past the league’s top team with seven third-period goals. The Wild tied a franchise record for goals scored in a game and established the fastest four-goal stretch in team history (2:17). All four of those goals came with the man advantage.

The Wild improved to 26-23-6, but remained two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference’s No. 2 Wild Card spot.

The Pacific Division-leading Canucks (37-14-6) were called for seven penalties and dropped their second straight game.

X (Twitter) users responded to Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin also scoring for the offensive-minded Wild …

Matt Boldy for President 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jkA8DS3mCD — Wild Takes (@WildTakes10k) February 19, 2024

Ek, who also earned three assists and three power-play points, was the master of understatement after Monday’s game …

"Really excited to watch it." 🗣️ Ekker on the #mnwild making good use of the power play tonight. pic.twitter.com/vwP8YjBfBm — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 19, 2024

Here’s hoping this first-time fan understands he’s probably not going to get a football-like score the next game he attends an NHL match. But the way the players have been scoring recently, perhaps he will …

I took my son to his first @mnwild game! What a great time!!! #mnwild pic.twitter.com/5jtY9Jd2BK — Ben Scheerer (@bsbenny1) February 19, 2024

Showing off a pair of hatties …

The Wild established several team marks Monday …

The @mnwild and @Canucks combined for 17 goals — the highest-scoring game this season — thanks in large part to hat tricks from Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and J.T. Miller.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wuATxuTB8f pic.twitter.com/Yn4bqHacdH — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2024

The Wild made certain NHL fantasy players kicking off Week 19 extremely happy Monday …

What if I told you that I have two players in both leagues to score two hat tricks on the same day? I never had this before until Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson-Ek did it pic.twitter.com/l1IbSPB92Q — Ashton (@SuperSenpaiZ) February 19, 2024

Boldy attempted to describe the sur-real experience …

"I don't think I've ever been part of something like that." 🗣️ Boldy recaps the #mnwild's 10-7 win over the Canucks. pic.twitter.com/460JRSptlb — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 19, 2024

Crazy, is right. The Wild connected on six goals in less than six minutes of game action …

6 Goals in less than 6 minutes is crazy #MNWild pic.twitter.com/2GLP5ZrO76 — KD’s First Burner Account 🇸🇩 (@R3vampDev) February 19, 2024

Kaprizov capped the scoring, lifting a shot into an empty net …

KIRILL KAPRIZOV HAT TRICK MINNESOTA WILD PUT UP A 10-PIECE MCNUGGET VS. VANCOUVER pic.twitter.com/IO1THlNee1 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 19, 2024

Recapping the Wild’s third period …

A seven-goal third period for the @mnwild. You could say it was a WILD afternoon. 😉 pic.twitter.com/04OA2CEqLv — NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2024

Final score: Wild 10, Canucks 7 …

The official NHL scoring summary. Happy reading …