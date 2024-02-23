Images of the Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings from a quarter-century ago flashed on the scoreboards at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night. Classic NHL YouTube clips were certainly summoned by a variety of smart phone users.

Old-school hockey fans recalled the intense Avalanche-Red Wings rivalry of the 1990s. It defined an era.

Recent matchups have not stirred much emotion considering the Avalanche had not lost to the Red Wings in nearly seven years.

The Red Wings, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016, helped rekindle the rivalry. Patrick Kane scored at 3:42 of overtime to give the Red Wings a defensive 2-1 victory.

Two of the highest-scoring teams in the league were held to three combined markers.

“Felt like a playoff type game; low-scoring game,” Kane told Bally Sports Detroit. “I know the Aves and Red Wings are a great rivalry.”

The Red Wings (30-20-6) have won three straight and leapfrogged the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 Wild Card Spot. The Avalanche (35-18-5) remained one point behind the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars.

HOW ‘BOUT THESE RED WINGS?! pic.twitter.com/l4rHHblBYM — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 23, 2024

Led by Kane and Larkin (goal and assist), the Red Wings earned their first win over the Avalanche since March 18, 2017, and their first home win since a 2016 matchup at Joe Louis Arena …

KANE & CAP ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FFAj6npaRK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 23, 2024

Completing an overtime cycle, Kane scored off Larkin’s backhanded drop pass. The OT winner extended his point streak to six games. “Larks had so much speed,” Kane said. “He drew two guys to him. It was great to see the puck come into my wheel house. Just tried to put it on net” …

Facing the NHL’s co-leader with 3.68 goals per game, Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon yielded one tally on 31 shots …

Alex Lyon leads Red Wings for warmups, Avalanche on slate tonight. pic.twitter.com/9IT4kAKegg — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 22, 2024

The Red Wings hosted a “Heritage Night” giveaway Thursday, honoring former grinder Darren McCarty, the one Red Wing most synonymous with the teams’ heated rivalry during the 1990s …

It's our final Hockeytown Heritage Night of the season! The first 7,500 fans tonight will recieve a @DarrenMcCarty4 collectible stick case, courtesy of @CocCcola Zero Sugar! 🏒👏 pic.twitter.com/G2uDbmFzDy — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 22, 2024

McCarty spoke about the “way, way personal” grudge he had with the Avalanche during the rivalry’s heyday …

The infamous Red Wings Avalanche Brawl from March 26th, 1997 @RearAdBsBlog @GrindTimeDMac25 @spittinchiclets 🎧➡️ Ep 138 ft Darren McCarty pic.twitter.com/IAYiIDiKev — Spittin’ Chiclets Clips (@chicletsclips) March 26, 2020

McCarty, still a Red Wings favorite …

.@DarrenMcCarty4 🤝 Darren McCarty collectible stick case night! 😎 pic.twitter.com/RZibAV0oEm — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 22, 2024

The Aves were "sew" ready to take the Red Wings' best shot Thursday …

The Aves appeared to be in a playful mood during Thursday’s morning skate …

After playing seven seasons with the Avalanche, Red Wings second-line center JT Compher said after Thursday’s morning skate that he was prepared to face the Avalanche for the first time since departing as a free agent last offseason …

JT Compher spoke for 5+ minutes this morning. Talked a lot about his time with the Avs, those teammates, the coaching staff. When I asked him if there was any former-teammate in particular he was looking forward to battling with… “All of them”. pic.twitter.com/7Q5PmqLtNv — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) February 22, 2024

After two scoreless periods, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon displayed a masterclass on a give-and-go goal, which opened the scoring at 4:48 of the second period. Showing how to efficiently skate without the puck, MacKinnon cycled the puck, pivoted and found an opening to drive to the net …

Here’s a classic rivalry moment from 1996 …

1996 Playoffs #GoAvsGo and #LGRW with Bob Cole on the @hockeynight call Konstantinov catches Claude Lemieux with a old school hip check pic.twitter.com/aYSc0j8vUv — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) February 22, 2024

Larkin tied the game at 1-1 on the power play at 12:02 of the third period. The Red Wings captain collected his 13th goal in his past 17 outings and his team-leading 10th marker with the man-advantage. The goal was his 50th point in 50 games …

THAT'S OUR CAPTAIN 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4JOknT3Vwd — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 23, 2024

Final score: Red Wings 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) …

Not much separated the rivals Thursday, except the Red Wings earned their NHL-leading 10th win after trailing during the third period …

Voted the game’s No. 1 star, Kane sat down and spoke the Red Wings rekindling the rivalry with the Avalanche …

Patrick Kane discusses his game-winner and the playoff feel of a low scoring win. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/B6csBI3CbP — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 23, 2024