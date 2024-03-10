NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Watch Philadelphia Flyers Coach John Tortorella Melts Down During Shutout Loss To Tampa Bay Lightning At Amalie Arena

Jeff Hawkins
lighttning rout flyers torts egjected (1)

On the night the Tampa Bay Lightning honored the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning team and its former coach, John Tortorella, the current version put on a show Saturday night.

Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh made NHL history while compiling five assists, blue-liner Victor Hedman scored two goals and assisted on other and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 25 shots he faced, leading the Lightning to a 7-0 victory.

With Tortorella returning to Amalie Arena as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Lightning organization invited back several players who won a championship 20 years ago. The trouble was, they didn’t get to watch their former coach in action for long.

With the defensively-sluggish Flyers trailing 4-0, Tortorella received a bench minor and game misconduct, but initially refused to leave the bench.

X (Twitter) users responded to the former Lightning players watching from a private box, obviously entertained by the fiery coach. Just like they remembered …

The Flyers’ sieve-like defense was evident two minutes into the first period as Hedman opened the scoring …

Four minutes, six seconds later, forward Nicholas Paul collected the first of three power-play tallies …

Raddysh collected his milestone third assist in 9:10 as Conor Sheary scored his third of the season, giving the Lightning an early 3-0 advantage …

Raddysh’s first-period performance established a unique franchise mark …

Then came the fireworks, sparked by Brayden Point’s power-play maker. Tortorella just couldn’t take it any longer …

Down 4-0 midway through the second period, Sean Couturier attempted to show the Flyers could muster some on-ice pride …

But the effort Couturier attempted to display was on short supply. Three players could have taken Anthony Duclair out from the crease area, but he connected by standing in front of the net undefended. It was his first marker with his new club …

To make matters worse for the Flyers’ faithful, power forward Owen Tippett blocked a shot with his ankle, laid face down on the ice and exited. To the partial relief of the power forward’s fantasy hockey owners, Tippett returned a few minutes later …

Brandon Hagel capped the scoring on Raddysh’s final helper at 8:16 of the third period …

Final score: Lightning 7, Flyers 0 …

Among the Lightning highlights Saturday, Steven Stamkos established a career milestone after being credited with two assists …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top