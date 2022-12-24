NHL games in Ottawa and Buffalo postponed due to weather

There are two National Hockey League games on Friday postponed due to a winter blizzard. The Ottawa Senators were to play the Detroit Red Wings at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario, and the Buffalo Sabres were to play the reigning Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. However both games will now have to be rescheduled.

Rescheduling

Tampa Bay and Buffalo will now play each other on March 4. According to the Associated Press, the Sabres were to play the Philadelphia Flyers on that night, however the Flyers will now play the Sabres on January 9. The Senators will now play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, February 27.

Familiarity with changes of the Schedule

It has been commonplace for the National Hockey League to reschedule games in recent years. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we often saw the dates of games changed. In the 2021-22 NHL season alone, the dates of 131 games were changed.

Senators/Red Wings

The Senators entered their game against the Red Wings on December 23 with a record of 14 wins, 16 regulation losses, and three losses in extra time for 31 points. The Red Wings have a record of 14 wins, 11 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time for 35 points.

Detroit came away with an impressive 7-4 win over the Lightning on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak. During the streak, the Red Wings lost 6-3 to the Senators on December 17. In Ottawa’s win six days ago, former Chicago Blackhawks right winger Alex DeBrincat of Farmington Hills, Michigan led the Senators in scoring with three points as he had three assists.

Lightning/Sabres

The Lightning are third in the Atlantic Division with a record of 20 wins, 11 regulation losses, and one loss in extra time for 41 points. The Sabres are winners of four games in a row. They currently have a record of 16 wins, 14 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time for 34 points.