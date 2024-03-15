Returning home for the first time since March 7, the Detroit Red Wings failed to reverse their recent downward trend.

In what coach Derek Lalonde described as a must-win effort, the Red Wings yielded a short-handed goal 1 minute 48 seconds into the first period and failed to generate consistent offense – again – and suffered a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Women’s History Night at Little Caesars Arena.

Since their last win Feb. 27, which extended a winning streak to six games for the first time since 2019, the Red Wings have dropped seven games in a row and have been outscored 36-12 during that span. The Red Wings have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the Red Wings falling to 0-7-0 since the Original Six franchise unveiled a “Priority” patch on their uniforms …

"Priority sucks" chants at LCA The Red Wings are 0-7 since their patch was added to their uniform

Ladies night …

Members of the PWHL_Boston squad are on hand, and even sounded the goal horn prior to the opening puck drop!

Looking for a spark, Lalonde shook up the lines. The biggest moves were splitting up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat from the top scoring unit and placing Moritz Seider with Ben Chiarot as the No. 1 defensive pairing …

#RedWings in warmups before hosting Coyotes on ⁦@BallySportsDET⁩

Perron-Compher-Raymond

Fabbri-Copp-DeBrincat

Rasmussen-Veleno-Kane

Berggren-Czarnik-Fischer

Sprong scratched.

Chiarot-Seider

Walman-Gostisbehere

Maatta-Petry

Holl scratched.

Lyon starting.

The Coyotes, who entered Thursday 3-16-2 in their past 21 games, also beat the Red Wings, 4-0, March 8. Their only two wins in their past six games have come against the Red Wings …

The roster shuffle didn’t help. Taking advantage of Seider losing an edge in the neutral zone, Logan Cooley opened the scoring Thursday with a short-handed breakaway goal. It was the second straight start Alex Lyon surrendered a goal on the first shot the Red Wings goalie faced …

With the Red Wings struggling to produce consistent offense the past two weeks, Patrick Raymond connected on the struggling team’s lone marker, his 19th of the season …

Coyotes’ Michael Carone scored the eventual game-winner on an inadvertent deflection at 8:36 of the second period …

Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad, who has four goals in five games, scored at 10:02 of the third period, giving the Coyotes a 3-1 lead. Clayton Keller capped the scoring with an empty netter, off a primary assist from Bjugstad, who also scored against the Red Wings on March 8, resulting in his 300th career point …

Teammates will be teammates. With locker-room frustrations boiling over, Ben Chiarot and Raymond grappled during Wednesday’s spirited practice …

On Thursday, Chiarot proved he had Raymond’s back …

Chiarot and Raymond also had a chance to bond in the penalty box …

Final score: Coyotes 4, Red Wings 1 …

Help could be coming for the weary Red Wings. Saturday marks two weeks since captain Dylan Larkin suffered a lower-body injury. The Red Wings are 0-5-0 and have outscored Detroit 27-8 with Larkin sidelined. The team captain returned to practice Friday morning …

Larkin (lower body injury) will miss at least the next two games. Red Wings have lost five in a row without him, seven straight overall and are 2-9-0 this season without Larkin.

With 16 games left in the regular season, injured goalie Villie Husso is nearing a return “hopefully sooner than later and hopefully he can help us,” Lalonde said. Before suffering his latest injury, Husso, who was slated to be the workhorse, went 9-5-2 with a 3.55 goals-against average and .892 save percentage …

Will the Red Wings regroup before Saturday’s matinee matchup or will they hear more boos from the home crowd? …

