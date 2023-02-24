NHL News and Rumors

NHL Notebook: Preds’ Ryan Johansen Out 12 Weeks; Caps Seed Rebuild; Blackhawks Deal With Ducks

Jeff Hawkins
The Nashville Predators will be without center Ryan Johansen for about 12 weeks after injuring his right leg Tuesday.

Likely out for the remainder of the regular season, Johansen could return in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. But the Predators entered Thursday seven points behind the Minnesota Wild for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Johansen, who has 12 goals among 28 points in 55 games this season, suffered the injury during a 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Defenseman Quinn Hughes’ skate blade appeared to make contact with the back of Johansen’s leg.

“It didn’t look good,” Nashville coach John Hynes said, as reported by NHL.com.

Capitals Make Deal To Enhance Team Rebuild

Just as the Washington Capitals got Alex Ovechkin back from bereavement leave, the front office shipped away Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The Bruins also acquired Andrei Svetlakov in the three-team deal with the Wild.

Entering a rebuilding stage, the Capitals received Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a ‘24 third-round selection and a ‘25 second-round choice.

The Wild get back a ‘23 fifth-round draft pick from the Bruins.

“This trade allows us to acquire draft capital, infuse youth and restock our system,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan told NHL.com. “While this season has proven challenging with injuries to our significant players, we are in a position to use some of our current assets to retool our club and build a competitive team moving forward.”

Busy Blackhawks Make Minor Trade with Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks, who are beginning a roster teardown, remain busy on the trade market. No deal is too small for general manager Kyle Davidson.

One day after acquiring Nikita Zaitsev and draft assets from the Ottawa Senators, the Blackhawks executed a minor move by sending Josiah Slavin to the Anaheim Ducks for Hunter Drew.

Both players are regarded as AHL talents.

The Blackhawks also signed David Gust to a two-way deal and recalled the forward from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs on Thursday.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
