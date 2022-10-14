NHL News and Rumors

NHL number of the week is 700

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

In writing this column, I feel like I am on Sesame Street. Growing up, each episode was sponsored by a different number and letter. Well, so far to begin the National Hockey League regular season, the number of the week is 700. On Wednesday, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario became the sixth fastest player ever to record 700 points. Then on Thursday, Darryl Sutter of Viking, Alberta became the 11th head coach in NHL history to record 700 regular seasons wins.

Connor McDavid

It was a stupendous NHL regular season opener for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid on Wednesday. McDavid notched his 12th career hat trick and had a four-point night as the Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3.

With McDavid’s third point of the night, he recorded his 700th career point. He scored the game-winning goal with four minutes and 59 seconds left in the third period from Zach Hyman to put the Oilers up 4-3. Then with 25 seconds left in the third period, McDavid registered his 701st career regular season point by scoring an empty net insurance marker from Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse on the power-play, to put the Oilers up 5-3.

McDavid now has 242 goals and 459 assists for 701 career points. He accomplished the feat in only 488 games. The five players who have recorded 700 points faster were Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers (317 games), Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins (363 games), Peter Stastny of the Pittsburgh Penguins (457 games), Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders (469 games), and Jari Kurri of the Oilers (483 games).

Darryl Sutter

On Thursday, Sutter won his milestone game as the Calgary Flames defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. He joins a list that includes Scotty Bowman (1244 wins), Joel Quenneville (969 wins), Barry Trotz (914 wins), Ken Hitchcock (849 wins), Lindy Ruff (782 wins), Al Arbour (782 wins), Paul Maurice (776 wins), Alain Vigneault (722 wins), Peter Laviolette (717 wins), and Mike Babcock (700 wins). Ironically, the Flames and Oilers play against each other in their next game on Saturday night.

 

Topics  
Calgary Flames NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_17267095_168396541_lowres-2

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Author image varun  •  Oct 12 2022
NHL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers
How to Bet on Hockey Online in Canada | Best Canada Sports Betting Sites
Author image varun  •  Oct 12 2022
NHL News and Rumors
Jesse-Puljujarvi-Oilers
How to Bet on Hockey Online in Alberta | Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites
Author image varun  •  Oct 12 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken
How to Bet on Hockey Online in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites
Author image varun  •  Oct 12 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens
How to Bet on Hockey Online in Manitoba | Best Manitoba Sports Betting Sites
Author image varun  •  Oct 12 2022
NHL News and Rumors
Ducks Oilers Hockey
How to Bet on Hockey Online in Quebec | Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites
Author image varun  •  Oct 12 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18108479_168396541_lowres-3
Bruins sign defenseman Anton Stralman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 12 2022
More News
Arrow to top