NHL number of the week is 700

In writing this column, I feel like I am on Sesame Street. Growing up, each episode was sponsored by a different number and letter. Well, so far to begin the National Hockey League regular season, the number of the week is 700. On Wednesday, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario became the sixth fastest player ever to record 700 points. Then on Thursday, Darryl Sutter of Viking, Alberta became the 11th head coach in NHL history to record 700 regular seasons wins.

Connor McDavid

It was a stupendous NHL regular season opener for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid on Wednesday. McDavid notched his 12th career hat trick and had a four-point night as the Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3.

With McDavid’s third point of the night, he recorded his 700th career point. He scored the game-winning goal with four minutes and 59 seconds left in the third period from Zach Hyman to put the Oilers up 4-3. Then with 25 seconds left in the third period, McDavid registered his 701st career regular season point by scoring an empty net insurance marker from Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse on the power-play, to put the Oilers up 5-3.

McDavid now has 242 goals and 459 assists for 701 career points. He accomplished the feat in only 488 games. The five players who have recorded 700 points faster were Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers (317 games), Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins (363 games), Peter Stastny of the Pittsburgh Penguins (457 games), Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders (469 games), and Jari Kurri of the Oilers (483 games).

Darryl Sutter

On Thursday, Sutter won his milestone game as the Calgary Flames defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. He joins a list that includes Scotty Bowman (1244 wins), Joel Quenneville (969 wins), Barry Trotz (914 wins), Ken Hitchcock (849 wins), Lindy Ruff (782 wins), Al Arbour (782 wins), Paul Maurice (776 wins), Alain Vigneault (722 wins), Peter Laviolette (717 wins), and Mike Babcock (700 wins). Ironically, the Flames and Oilers play against each other in their next game on Saturday night.