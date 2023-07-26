NHL Offseason: Bruins’ legend Patrice Bergeron Hangs ‘Em Up After 19 Seasons

Patrice Bergeron, the beloved Boston Bruins center and NHL legend, has announced his retirement from professional hockey after an illustrious 19-season career. In a heartfelt statement, Bergeron expressed that this was not a decision taken lightly, but after careful consideration, he knew in his heart that the time was right to step away from the game he loves.

From 2011-12 to 2022-23, a span of 12 seasons, 1,941 Selke Trophy ballots were submitted. 1,785 of them included Patrice Bergeron. (92%) 937 of them had Bergeron in first place (48%)#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/BgcqTebsP0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 25, 2023

One of the Greatest Two-Way Centers of All-Time

At 38 years old, Bergeron retires as one of the game’s greatest two-way centers, renowned for his defensive prowess and offensive skills. His remarkable career was highlighted by capturing a record-breaking sixth Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s premier defensive forward in June. During the past season, he demonstrated his enduring talent, registering 27 goals and 58 points in 78 matchups.

Throughout his career, Bergeron was a perennial finalist for the Selke Trophy and consistently dominated the voting for the award, exemplifying his commitment to excellence on both ends of the ice. He leaves the NHL with an impressive record of 427 goals and 1,040 points in 1,294 regular-season games, all achieved with the Bruins, cementing his place as a franchise icon. In Bruins history, he ranks third in both goals and points.

Bergeron’s impact extended beyond the regular season, as he showcased his leadership and determination during the playoffs. He played a crucial role in the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup victory, accumulating an impressive 128 points in 170 career playoff games. His tenacity and dedication were evident in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Blackhawks, where he battled through various injuries, including torn rib cartilage, a broken rib, a separated shoulder, and a punctured lung.

Better With Age

As he aged, Bergeron’s skills only seemed to improve, with his best statistical season occurring in 2018-19 at the age of 33. During that campaign, he achieved career-highs of 32 goals and 79 points in just 65 games, further solidifying his status as a true hockey great.

Beyond his offensive and defensive contributions, Bergeron was renowned for his mastery in the faceoff circle. He holds the record for the most draws taken in NHL history, with an impressive career win percentage of 57.9%.

The Boston Bruins paid tribute to Bergeron’s incredible accomplishments in a touching video following his retirement announcement. While Bergeron leaves the sport on a high individual note, his final season with the Bruins didn’t meet the team’s lofty expectations. Despite setting records for most wins and points in NHL history, the Bruins were upset by the Florida Panthers in the playoffs. Bergeron’s determination to play through a herniated disc in his back during the series showcased his unwavering commitment to his team.

Following the surprise playoff exit, Bergeron took time to consider his future, admitting the loss was difficult to process. Now, as he departs from professional hockey, Patrice Bergeron leaves behind a remarkable legacy of excellence, leadership, and unparalleled dedication to the sport that will forever be cherished by fans and teammates alike.