NHL News and Rumors

NHL players with the most four-goal regular season games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
lemieux-gretzky

On Wednesday, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals in a game in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the Washington Capitals. This is actually the second time this season that MacKinnon has scored four goals in a game. The previous time was on December 21 in a 6-4 Avalanche win over the Ottawa Senators. It is the only two times in McKinnon’s career he has scored four goals in a game. Let’s now take a look at the five players in National Hockey League history with the most four-goal regular season games.

5) Cy Denneny

Denneny, a native of Farran’s Point, Ontario had four goals in a game seven times from 1917 to 1924. He achieved the feat all seven times with the original Ottawa Senators. Denneny, in fact, scored six times in a game, on March 7, 1921, in a 12-5 win over the Hamilton Tigers. That is the second most goals a player has ever scored in a game in NHL history.

4)  Mike Bossy

Bossy, a native of Montreal, Quebec, had four goals in a game eight times from 1979 to 1986. He achieved the feat all eight times with the New York Islanders. In one occasion, the four goals Bossy scored for the Islanders was not enough. He scored four times in a 6-5 Islanders loss to the Montreal Canadiens on November 1, 1984.

3) Joe Malone

Malone, a native of Quebec City, Quebec, had four goals in a game a dozen times from 1917 to 1922. He achieved the feat with the Montreal Canadiens, Quebec Bulldogs, and Hamilton Tigers. Malone has the NHL record for most goals in a game with seven. He accomplished the feat in a 10-6 Bulldogs win over the Toronto St. Patricks on January 31, 1920.

1) Wayne Gretzky

Gretzky, a native of Brantford, Ontario had four goals in a game 13 times from 1981 to 1987 with the Edmonton Oilers. In all, Gretzky had a record 50 NHL hat tricks, and four five-goal games.

1) Mario Lemieux

Lemieux, a native of Montreal, Quebec, also had four goals in a game 13 times. He accomplished the feat with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 1985 to 1997. Lemieux’s first ever hat trick was actually a four-goal game on New Year’s Eve, 1985, in an 8-4 Penguins win over the St. Louis Blues.

Topics  
Islanders Montreal Canadiens NHL News and Rumors Oilers Penguins Senators
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov records fifth career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov records fourth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22336667_168396541_lowres-2
Logan O’Connor notches first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_9109207_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy being new Islanders head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon out for the season with multiple injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Three NHL Thursday hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top